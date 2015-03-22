Nifty noticeboards: a stylish way to clear paper clutter

When we think of noticeboards or bulletin boards, our minds immediately picture the corkboard—a humble 20th century invention that has seen numerous stylistic changes throughout its long life. Cork itself has existed for millennia, first seen in ancient Greece and Egypt, cork was a helpful yet simple material, used commonly as bottle stoppers, fishing accessories and footwear. Undoubtedly, it was a convenient bark-substance that became a worthwhile household essential for many daily tasks and duties. Fast forward to 1890 and cork waste by-products were being amalgamated into sheets for insulation—skip ahead a further 34 years, and a fellow by the name of George Brooks had created the world’s first bulletin board on which to pin notes and reminders.

We often take the modest cork board for granted, but it is a versatile, economical and practical way to ensure your workspace is clean, uncluttered and organised. Aside from the generic cork or pin board, there are various options and styles when it comes to pinning your notes—take a gander over the following sophisticated, trendy and updated noticeboards, and begin your stylish office renovation today.