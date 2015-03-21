Choosing a chair for your office

With more and more of our time spent working at home and in the office, it is vital we choose a chair that suits our needs, both ergonomically and stylishly. Whether you sit a desk sporadically throughout the day, or conversely, spend most of your day seated, a good office chair is a necessity for productivity and efficiency. But where to start? The first thing to consider is the amount of time you will be spending at your desk. If you find yourself seated for long periods of time, you will want to consider the foot rest, seat depth adjustment, backrest height and seat angle. Contrariwise, if you are active within your workspace, you may want something stylish and comfortable, a robust piece of furniture that can be utilised away from the desk as well as in the office.

Take a look at the following examples of stylish and multi-functional desk chairs, and increase your efficiency with well-designed and thoughtful seating.