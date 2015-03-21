Mediterranean décor and design

The Mediterranean—jewel of the European continent, home to the rich and fabulous, and the epitome of dreamy sun-filled holiday escapes. So why not encapsulate some of this fantastical wonderment into your own domestic space? Mediterranean-style homes vary in design, from the raw and rustic luxury of Tuscany, to grandiose Spanish villas, and further overseas to the earthy and rich textured mansions of Morocco. Whether you wish to emulate the resonant romanticism of an Italian villa, or the cheerfully informal ambience of a coastal cottage, Mediterranean décor brings rich textures, and warm, colourful comfort to any dwelling.
Would you like some more inspiration? Check out the following gorgeous examples below, replete with all the charmingly opulent fixtures and trimmings, to inspire your home design and evoke a sense of rich, jovial abundance.
The rich tones, the stylish fittings, and the sense that you are far away in a beautiful Mediterranean wonderland—this is the feeling when one looks upon this fashionably chic domestic space. Oozing charm and character, this sophisticated design employs traditional Mediterranean style, such as the use of polished timber, whilst incorporating contemporary elements like the tufted modular sofa.
Time to take a trip back in time—this uber-chic living space evokes a tropical paradise, as well as mid-century glamour. Fashionably kitsch, this room blends modern 50s furniture with contemporary elements such as a statement chandelier. Giant palm fronds frame this area and highlight the window, which provides the room with bucket-loads of fresh bright sunlight that stream onto the red and white rug.
The front door to the home is everything, it is the first thing one sees when entering the property, and the last thing when exiting—this entry is grand, impressive, contemporary, and gorgeously Mediterranean. White stucco is a key design element, and the décor of this property blends the tradition and heritage of Mediterranean architecture with contemporary rectilinear and geometric lines.
One of the greatest elements of Mediterranean design is its wide-ranging style, and ability to incorporate varying finishes into the final scheme. This example shows how one can inject a sense of character and charm into their home while personalising the space and creating something eclectic, bright and inspirational. To emulate this in your own abode, choose a bright wall colour, and a contrasting colour for your accessories. Finish the look with traditional elements such as timber ceiling beams, white furniture, or a cleverly tiled floor, for a space that exudes Mediterranean flair and panache.
When we think of the Mediterranean, we think of Tuscany, perhaps somewhere in the south of France, Italy or Spain—more often than not, we imagine a beautiful rustic terrace or patio, a space to relax, unwind, and soak up the sun’s plentiful rays. This outdoor space completes that fantasy and dream. Wide open land, expansive grass, bright blue sky, and a rustic stone terrace, upon which to sip aperitifs and let our bodies soak up as much vitamin D as possible.
Not to be outdone, this is the rooftop terrace that dreams are made of—a gorgeous white colour scheme enhances the brightness of the sunlight, while the raw timber flooring gives a sense of rustic living and contemporary style. A perfectly typical piece of Mediterranean architecture, you can mimic elements of this in your own outdoor space by including white planters, ferns and palms, light bright hues of white and grey, along with sleek clean lines and comfortable furniture.
The Mediterranean is luxurious and opulent, but it is also relaxed and casual—with all of the majesty and magnificence, also comes a sense of rustic nonchalance, a calm and un-fussy attitude towards life, and a laid-back existence. If this sounds like your cup of tea, then you will want to check out this example—a gorgeous hammock is the central focal point to this encapsulated outdoor room, and along with contemporary glass walls, the space is classy, as well as easy-going.
When we think Mediterranean, we think crisp whites and subtle blue hues, but we cannot forget the flamboyance and attitude associated with this style of design. Take a look at this example—the eclectic mixture of furniture may seem out of place in a conservative or traditional London home, but in this setting it is a perfectly balanced blend of bright retro ambience and contemporary coastal charm.
Would you like some more inspiration? Check out the following ideabooks below:
Bringing the Mediterranean style to your home