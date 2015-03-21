Mediterranean décor and design

The Mediterranean—jewel of the European continent, home to the rich and fabulous, and the epitome of dreamy sun-filled holiday escapes. So why not encapsulate some of this fantastical wonderment into your own domestic space? Mediterranean-style homes vary in design, from the raw and rustic luxury of Tuscany, to grandiose Spanish villas, and further overseas to the earthy and rich textured mansions of Morocco. Whether you wish to emulate the resonant romanticism of an Italian villa, or the cheerfully informal ambience of a coastal cottage, Mediterranean décor brings rich textures, and warm, colourful comfort to any dwelling.

Would you like some more inspiration? Check out the following gorgeous examples below, replete with all the charmingly opulent fixtures and trimmings, to inspire your home design and evoke a sense of rich, jovial abundance.