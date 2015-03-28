Quintessentially British, cottage gardens are a distinct and memorable informal collection of plants and flowers. While formal English gardens favour defined spaces and well-pruned plants, cottage style gardens are a labyrinth of colour and texture. One of the most important things to remember when creating your cottage garden, is that this style baulks the rulebook in many ways—it is a vibrant phantasmagoria of tangled fronds, bright blooms and lively patterns. One of their more desirable features, is the relatively easy or low-maintenance style they offer. The design is relaxed, colourful and fun, it evokes a sense of whimsicality and frivolity, and if you are looking for a tranquil yet cheerful garden design, this is it!

Transport yourself to the luxurious nonchalance of a cottage garden and you will find yourself filled with a sense of unconcerned grace, and laid-back ambiance. Check out the following examples below, and begin planning your easy-care, low-maintenance cottage garden today.