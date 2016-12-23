Cornwall's upside down house

Cornwall's newest house has been dubbed the the 'Upside Down House' by its architects. Not because the house has been designed to stand the wrong way up, but because its internal layout bucks the trend of a standard build.

To ensure those dwelling within can enjoy unrestricted views of the Cornish coastline, the communal spaces have been positioned within the upper-level of the residence. As a result, private rooms have been accommodated on the ground-floor.

