Cornwall's upside down house

Luke Riley
New build 'upside down' house, WHITTAKER DESIGN
Cornwall's newest house has been dubbed the the 'Upside Down House' by its architects. Not because the house has been designed to stand the wrong way up, but because its internal layout bucks the trend of a standard build. 

To ensure those dwelling within can enjoy unrestricted views of the Cornish coastline, the communal spaces have been positioned within the upper-level of the residence. As a result, private rooms have been accommodated on the ground-floor. 

If you would like to see the house in full, be sure to begin scrolling down!

A rugged, natural Cornish landscape provides a beautiful backdrop for this new residence. Providing an equally impressive presence is the home's architecture, which takes influence from a local styles, both past and present. 

The home rises in a natural way thanks to the wonderful palette of locally sourced materials. Forming as a unique mix of textures and colours, the building is situated within the tight dimensions of a challenging site. 

The size of this abode becomes apparent when we enter inside the communal hub up on the upper-level. 

These interiors could convince anyone to feel right at home. Not only is the home furnishing scheme pleasing to the eye, but it has been designed so that everyone wants to linger and delight in the cosy atmosphere.

It was a priority of the architects that the interior should benefit from as much natural light as possible, hence the inclusion of large windows and skylights. The use of glass ensures the interior remains as light and airy as possible throughout the day, with the lounge particularly benefiting from the sunlight.

The architects have considered that the occupants might want to relax with a good book. With this in mind, they designed a reading corner situated below one of the skylights. 

The soft lighting creates a warm and homely feel within the living room, making it impossible for those relaxing here to leave. A cosy glow is emitted from the task lighting aimed at the ceiling pitch, causing the whole house to come to life.

The temperature does get cold in Cornwall from time to time, meaning a wood burner is an essential home addition. The owners spend their winters beside their modern wood burner, basking in the warmth provided by the hot flames. 

Our last image of the home showcases the entire first-floor layout, where our line of sight extends from the cosy decoration out to the Cornish coast beyond. 

Interior designers from Whittaker Design have coordinated this interior exceptionally, proving again that no project is too challenging for the firm.

If you liked this project, don't miss the: Gravity-defying Victorian home extension.

What did you love most about this Cornish home?

