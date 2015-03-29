Astonishing alpine retreats

When we think of alpine architecture and design, undoubtedly we are reminded of luxurious mountainside cabins—elegantly sprawled and dotted across the landscape, with sturdy timber trusses keeping them perched high atop the valley. We envisage modish individuals, clad top-to-toe in puffy goose down jackets, effortlessly skiing-in and out of these lavish and extravagant retreats. Or perhaps, in slightly off-colour humour, our memory is jogged by the popular Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels blockbuster, Dumb and Dumber. As these two loveable yet incredibly dunderheaded friends make their way to Aspen, Colorado, you cannot help but appreciate the colossal alpine lodges and tasteful rustic chalets they frequent.
So whether you are planning your own chalet renovation, or simply taking an extended sojourn to snowy pastures, check out the following inspirational interiors and create a little bucolic alpine elegance in your own stylish abode.
This beautifully designed ski chalet is perfectly perched atop the sloped, snow-capped hillside—what makes this dwelling fabulous, like many other alpine homes, is it's high slanted roof, and contemporary yet traditional design. Most, if not all alpine homes incorporate the sloped roof design, it keeps the snow from pooling, and allows a natural run-off to occur, preserving the architectural integrity of the building. A wonderful consequence of this design, is the ability to create rooms that have high ceilings, and really encapsulate that idyllic alpine life.
Within this abode, the roof space is a mezzanine level, perfectly positioned to take in the breath taking views, and maximum sunlight during the winter months. The décor is minimal, relying on the vista beyond to bring interest into the space. A perfect entertaining space, this large wall of windows has a single door that opens up onto the balcony, to further utilise the crisp alpine air, and enjoy the surrounding landscape.
When we think of alpine living, we undoubtedly imagine large swathes of timber wall panelling and soft furnishings. This space supplies that sumptuous décor and more—the style is modern yet old-fashioned, it combines elements of traditional design and decoration, but blends them with contemporary linear angles, and trendy pieces of furniture.
Think every chalet is the same? Not this one, a truly individual architectural success, this residence combines varying angles to create a property that stands out from the rest. Maintaining a level of modesty and discretion, this original dwelling manages to blend in with the surrounding environment, whilst retaining its uniqueness.
5-star alpine living starts here—this gloriously classic interior entrance hallway has everything you could possibly want, with a stylish and elegant ambience. Neutral tones enhance the snow from the exterior, and provide a sense of calm tranquillity. Added to that the high-back entrance seating, and the room is nothing short of plush and desirable.
If you’ve had a long day on the slopes, or perhaps skiing is not your cup of tea, then you will relish at the thought of a cooling dip in a pool overlooking a truly perfect view of the surrounding mountains. This ski resort in Switzerland combines all the elements of alpine luxury, and ices the cake with an infinity pool.
Alpine or chalet living is all about comfort, relaxation and enjoyment—a chalet is often a holiday home, a getaway, a place to spend time with friends and loved ones, while having fun and loosening the shackles of a busy and hectic lifestyle. And what room is most important when you go holiday? The bedroom of course. These sumptuous sleeping quarters are rich in plush textiles, throw cushions and subtle mood lighting, for a classically comfortable space.
What chalet would be complete without a stunning living space from which to enjoy a nice glass of red, after a long day of activity and adventure? Take a look at this example, it illustrates all of the perfect elements of alpine living, while the timelessness of the design and décor is perfectly blended with modern elements to ensure the space will be useable, practical, and above all memorable.