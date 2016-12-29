9 modern wooden houses to inspire you to build yours!

If the idea of a wooden home appeals to you, we totally understand! Those picture perfect log cabins, decked out in the Scandinavian Hygge style entice us too, but what do you need to know before you get started on a new build? What are the pertinent issues you need to be aware of before the idea of a quaint retreat takes over, preventing you being objective in your decision-making?

We found out what architects like people to consider before they commission a new wooden holiday home and you know what? We're going to let you in on all the questions. Plus, we're going to give you the answers!

Get ready to start thinking more seriously about getting away from it all…