9 modern wooden houses to inspire you to build yours!

If the idea of a wooden home appeals to you, we totally understand! Those picture perfect log cabins, decked out in the Scandinavian Hygge style entice us too, but what do you need to know before you get started on a new build? What are the pertinent issues you need to be aware of before the idea of a quaint retreat takes over, preventing you being objective in your decision-making?
We found out what architects like people to consider before they commission a new wooden holiday home and you know what? We're going to let you in on all the questions. Plus, we're going to give you the answers!
Get ready to start thinking more seriously about getting away from it all…
First things first, is wood really the best material to use for a home? Well, it's a relatively cost-effective material to use and it's fantastic to work with and can create unique shapes.
Just like with a regular home, you will need planning permission to build a new structure, so before you start felling trees in a forest, you need to purchase a piece of land, make sure you can build on it and get plans drawn up and signed off.
It's not like building an oversized garden shed!
Wooden houses can be far more cost-effective to build, are naturally insulated and often take less time to construct, so what's not to like about that?
Add in that smaller properties will need smaller foundations and suddenly you have a very reasonable project on your hands.
Any! If you can dream it, you can paint it, so get thinking.
DIY stores can now mix up any colour you like in exterior wood paint so, not only will you have the perfect hue, you will be protecting the wood as well.
However, be mindful of the surroundings as neighbours might not appreciate a flamingo pink home next to theirs!
Absolutely! Glass windows are quick and easy to fit into a wooden home, just like they are a standard bricks and mortar property.
homify hint: We suggest going the extra mile and using double-glazed panes as this will prevent moisture build up.
For the sake of continuity and decency, your architect would suggest designing something in keeping with other properties nearby. However, as long as you stay within the size and footprint that building regulations say you need to, you can build what you like.
Just don't forfeit function for fashion!
Stone and wood look great together. A simple installation of stone cladding around the foundation pad always looks great and would be a project that you could do yourself.
In the case of wooden homes, maintenance is vitally important to prevent your exterior rotting or getting eaten by termites. A yearly coat of protective stain or paint is best, as well as normal house tasks, such as cleaning out the gutters.
If planning permission says so and your budget will stretch, then yes, you can go bigwith your home. The only limitations (other than legal ones) are your imagination and your architect's creativity.
As long as you're brimming with ideas, you will build something truly spectacular!
