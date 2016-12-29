Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

18 fixes for every home's most annoying problems (part two)

press profile homify press profile homify
Ristrutturazione appartamento Bologna, Castel Maggiore, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Here we are with part two of our fabulous guide to eradicating all those annoying little flaws in your home, and we have another nine fantastic solutions for you to enjoy. 

Yes, you could call out a handyman, but given how much that could cost you, isn't it worth having a go at fixing your problems yourself? 

If you aren't shy about getting amongst some home improvement, read on and see how you could make your home just that little bit more perfect in a few minutes!

10. Water marks on wood

Industrial reclaimed Coffee Table Frances Bradley Living roomSide tables & trays Industrial,reclaimed,coffee table,industrial table
Frances Bradley

Industrial reclaimed Coffee Table

Frances Bradley
Frances Bradley
Frances Bradley

Water marks are such a bugbear but there is an easy solution. Lay a dry cloth on top of your wooden furniture and gently iron on top. Give the table a wipe and the mark will disappear!

11. Streaky glass

Frameless glass internal porch Ion Glass Modern houses Glass glass screen
Ion Glass

Frameless glass internal porch

Ion Glass
Ion Glass
Ion Glass

Streaky glass can make your home look a little lacklustre, but how can you prevent it? 

Well, if you wait for a cloudy day to wash your windows and doors, the soap won't dry too quickly, which is what causes the streaks.

12. Tears in window screens

Departamento Punta Carretas, Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Eclectic style kitchen
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Nobody wants bugs getting in the house during summer, so if you have fitted window screens, you might be finding that little holes and tears have formed. 

If they're small and you don't want to replace a whole screen, simply apply some clear nail varnish and it'll be good as new.

13. Uneven, lumpy sealant

blue bathroom Style Within Modern bathroom blue bathroom,classic bathroom,freestanding bath,tile in bath,corner bath,wall hung toilet,roller blind,blue roller blind,vinyl plank floor,painted bath,blue bath
Style Within

blue bathroom

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

There is a knack to getting your sealant nice and smooth but with some easy tricks, you won't struggle.

Use masking tape to mark out where you want it to be and once it starts to form a skin, dip your finger in warm water mixed with dish soap and smooth it out. 

That's a top tip the pros don't want you to know!

14. Mildew in the shower

Reforma integral piso Ronda general Mitre BARCELONA, ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP Modern bathroom
ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP

ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP
ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP
ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP

 A mouldy shower is a smelly, persistent problem and there is only one solution… bleach! Use cleaning products with bleach in them to eradicate the issue.

15. Rust in porcelain sinks

sink caddy, stainless steel, simplehuman simplehuman KitchenStorage
simplehuman

sink caddy, stainless steel

simplehuman
simplehuman
simplehuman

Toothpaste is more than great for your teeth as it will remove rust with ease. Use a dish cloth and rub the stain and it will vanish before your eyes!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

16. Wobbly ceiling fan blades

Ceiling DESIGN5 Minimalist houses
DESIGN5

Ceiling

DESIGN5
DESIGN5
DESIGN5

When blades start to wobble, it can feel as though your room is about to take off, but a simple fix is tightening the individual screws underneath. 

Tighten a little at a time to get even tension throughout and you'll be all set.

17. Clogged plug holes

Belsize Park Hélène Dabrowski Interiors Modern bathroom
Hélène Dabrowski Interiors

Belsize Park

Hélène Dabrowski Interiors
Hélène Dabrowski Interiors
Hélène Dabrowski Interiors

Don't just overlook a slow-draining sink.

A solution of baking soda and white vinegar should be poured down and left for around 30 minutes, before being swilled through the pipes with some boiling water. 

Do this once a week to stay on top of the problem.

18. Textured ceiling

Random Chip Freshwater Mosaic Ceiling ShellShock Designs Modern dining room Tiles Multicolored Random,Chip,Freshwater,Mother of Pearl,MOP,Pearl,Mosaic,Ceiling,Tiles,SBID awards 2016.
ShellShock Designs

Random Chip Freshwater Mosaic Ceiling

ShellShock Designs
ShellShock Designs
ShellShock Designs

Artex, once the height of fashion, is a real pain to remove. 

The easiest way is to simply skim the ceiling with fresh plaster, but an alternative is using a wallpaper steamer and chipping it off a little at a time. 

For more top tips, take a look at part one here: 18 fixes for every home's most annoying problems (part one).

9 modern wooden houses to inspire you to build yours!
Did we offer a solution to your biggest bugbear?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks