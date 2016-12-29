8 ideas to make your bedroom better than the rest

Who doesn't want a beautiful bedroom? It's the first room we see when we wake up and can really set the mood for the whole day, but nobody wants to think they're waking up in a space that's the same as someone else's, do they?

Interior designers spend a great deal of time coming up with unique and gorgeous bedroom designs and we've found some amazing examples for you to take inspiration from.

Whether you fancy a bold new bedroom colour or some fabulous wallpaper, we have some incredible ideas for you here, so take a look and get that one-of-a-kind bedroom project started!