8 ideas to make your bedroom better than the rest

Who doesn't want a beautiful bedroom? It's the first room we see when we wake up and can really set the mood for the whole day, but nobody wants to think they're waking up in a space that's the same as someone else's, do they?
Interior designers spend a great deal of time coming up with unique and gorgeous bedroom designs and we've found some amazing examples for you to take inspiration from.
Whether you fancy a bold new bedroom colour or some fabulous wallpaper, we have some incredible ideas for you here, so take a look and get that one-of-a-kind bedroom project started!
A bedroom should always feel relaxing and what better way to capture that aesthetic than with some subtle yet effective neutrals?
We love the stripes in this room as they make everything a bit more striking, while never straying from the creamy tones that make for such a sophisticated look.
If neutrals aren't for you, what about taking inspiration from nature?
We adore this bright turquoise wall, which almost feels like a wonderful summer's day sky. Talk about waking up in a positive frame of mind! The addition of wall stickers really heightens the effect.
We never got the memo that beds absolutely have to be square, so what about trying something a little more unusual?
A round bed has a really bohemian vibe and lends itself perfectly to the creation of a unique, funky bedroom that everyone will be jealous of!
If you love world culture, there's no better room to display that in than your bedroom.
The gorgeous Indian motifs in this bedroom transform the space into something ornate and interesting space and, despite the uniform white colour, there is so much going on.
That headboard is divine!
A guaranteed way to make your room stand out is to paint a wall mural.
Let's face it, nobody else would have exactly the same design or finish as you and you can go to town with something that has personal relevance for you.
How about recreating a scene from a favourite holiday?
We don't know why, but the empty frame on this wall feels so exciting and new! Definitely an unusual touch, we think it shows that quirky finishes and accessories can work so well.
What else could you do?
How about hanging empty light shades as a garland?
Pallet beds are gaining a lot of popularity right now and, given they're so cheap to make, it's worth a punt, right?
Mix things up by creating the perfect bed for you, with as much height and width as you want. And what about painting the finished product in an amazing and vibrant colour?
While you're in an upcycling mood, creating a custom headboard is a fantastically easy project to tackle.
Reclaimed wood makes the task so simple and you can decide what style, height and design you like best. We love the idea of using old doors with the hardware still attached!
