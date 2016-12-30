Your browser is out-of-date.

30 fantastically modern ideas for a unique ceiling

press profile homify press profile homify
​SINUOSA PLASTICITA', GIOIA Biagio ARCHITETTO GIOIA Biagio ARCHITETTO Modern living room
2017 looks set to be the year that statement ceilings really come into their own, with suspended, perfectly lit and even coloured varieties all bursting into the interior design world. It might seem like a bold move to make more of the ceiling space in your home, but when you consider how much they impact on a room, we're really excited about this new trend! 

With interior designers consistently pushing the boundaries of home design and decoration, we have to say that we're looking forward to seeing what they dream up, but we think we can predict a few trends:

Lighting—It's going to be all perimeter and sunken spotlights in 2017, with rooms being perfectly illuminated by warm tones and amazing shapes. Round varieties look to be making way for square and even more funky styles, while strip lighting around the edge is already looking amazing!

Unique shapes - Fat, square ceilings are aware their days are numbered, as we're seeing so many amazing curved variations with staggered layers and inset lighting. We don't know how builders create these incredible styles and it all feels like magic to us, but we wouldn't sniff at having one in our living room.

Colour - Yes! What a time to be alive, when coloured ceilings enjoy a dramatic rise in popularity. We're expecting a lot of grey ceilings, as that is the colour for 2017, but what a treat it would be to see some midnight blue or even black.

If you're ready to be overwhelmed with inspiration, let's stop all the talking and start looking at 30 stunning modern ceilings. We know you'll love them all…

AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Minimalist living room
SANSON ARCHITETTI

SANSON ARCHITETTI
SANSON ARCHITETTI
SANSON ARCHITETTI

la casa di Angelo e Savina, yesHome yesHome Modern living room
yesHome

yesHome
yesHome
yesHome

casa moderna a Roma, NicArch NicArch Modern kitchen
NicArch

NicArch
NicArch
NicArch

CASA MNC, Tramas Tramas Modern living room
Tramas

Tramas
Tramas
Tramas

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Appartamento 70mq, zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura Modern living room
zero6studio—Studio Associato di Architettura

zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura
zero6studio—Studio Associato di Architettura
zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura

​SINUOSA PLASTICITA', GIOIA Biagio ARCHITETTO GIOIA Biagio ARCHITETTO Modern living room
GIOIA Biagio ARCHITETTO

GIOIA Biagio ARCHITETTO
GIOIA Biagio ARCHITETTO
GIOIA Biagio ARCHITETTO

Interior design of a villa, F_Studio+ dell'Arch. Davide Friso F_Studio+ dell'Arch. Davide Friso Living roomLighting
F_Studio+ dell&#39;Arch. Davide Friso

Interior design of a villa

F_Studio+ dell'Arch. Davide Friso
F_Studio+ dell&#39;Arch. Davide Friso
F_Studio+ dell'Arch. Davide Friso

"Tabula rasa", Agostinelli Architetti - Green Interior Design Agostinelli Architetti - Green Interior Design Minimalist living room
Agostinelli Architetti —Green Interior Design

Agostinelli Architetti - Green Interior Design
Agostinelli Architetti —Green Interior Design
Agostinelli Architetti - Green Interior Design

Tagli Plastici, Rosy Gioia Architetto Rosy Gioia Architetto Modern living room
Rosy Gioia Architetto

Rosy Gioia Architetto
Rosy Gioia Architetto
Rosy Gioia Architetto

casa KUBE, Stefania Paradiso Architecture Stefania Paradiso Architecture Modern living room
Stefania Paradiso Architecture

Stefania Paradiso Architecture
Stefania Paradiso Architecture
Stefania Paradiso Architecture

Casa "Elle" bianca e grigia, MAMESTUDIO MAMESTUDIO Minimalist living room
MAMESTUDIO

MAMESTUDIO
MAMESTUDIO
MAMESTUDIO

Interior design "Blades Lights " - Roma , Arch. Lamberto Grutter Arch. Lamberto Grutter Modern living room
Arch. Lamberto Grutter

Arch. Lamberto Grutter
Arch. Lamberto Grutter
Arch. Lamberto Grutter

Casa M, tizianavitielloarchitetto tizianavitielloarchitetto Modern living room
tizianavitielloarchitetto

tizianavitielloarchitetto
tizianavitielloarchitetto
tizianavitielloarchitetto

Casa M, tizianavitielloarchitetto tizianavitielloarchitetto Modern dining room
tizianavitielloarchitetto

tizianavitielloarchitetto
tizianavitielloarchitetto
tizianavitielloarchitetto

Casa AS, Nicola Sacco Architetto Nicola Sacco Architetto Modern living room
Nicola Sacco Architetto

Nicola Sacco Architetto
Nicola Sacco Architetto
Nicola Sacco Architetto

Casa T, ArchitetturaTerapia® ArchitetturaTerapia® Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ArchitetturaTerapia®

ArchitetturaTerapia®
ArchitetturaTerapia®
ArchitetturaTerapia®

Appartamento su litorale romano, Lorenzo Pagnini Architetto Lorenzo Pagnini Architetto Minimalist living room
Lorenzo Pagnini Architetto

Lorenzo Pagnini Architetto
Lorenzo Pagnini Architetto
Lorenzo Pagnini Architetto

home L, Lemayr Thomas Lemayr Thomas Modern kitchen
Lemayr Thomas

Lemayr Thomas
Lemayr Thomas
Lemayr Thomas

Cucina su misura - Formarredo Due & Key Sbabo Cucine, Formarredo Due design 1967 Formarredo Due design 1967 Minimalist kitchen White
Formarredo Due design 1967

Formarredo Due design 1967
Formarredo Due design 1967
Formarredo Due design 1967

Ambiti che nascono intorno ad un vincolo presistente, Silvia Panaro Architettura e Design Silvia Panaro Architettura e Design Modern living room
Silvia Panaro Architettura e Design

Silvia Panaro Architettura e Design
Silvia Panaro Architettura e Design
Silvia Panaro Architettura e Design

Parapharmacy "D", Marco Maria Statella - Architect Marco Maria Statella - Architect Modern bars & clubs Offices & stores
Marco Maria Statella—Architect

Marco Maria Statella - Architect
Marco Maria Statella—Architect
Marco Maria Statella - Architect

Intervento di ristrutturazione di un appartamento a Roma in via Delle Cave, NicArch NicArch Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
NicArch

NicArch
NicArch
NicArch

Ambiti che nascono intorno ad un vincolo presistente, Silvia Panaro Architettura e Design Silvia Panaro Architettura e Design Modern style bedroom
Silvia Panaro Architettura e Design

Silvia Panaro Architettura e Design
Silvia Panaro Architettura e Design
Silvia Panaro Architettura e Design

Ristrutturazione appartamento, Cristiano Rossi Interior Designer Cristiano Rossi Interior Designer Modern living room Wood White
Cristiano Rossi Interior Designer

Cristiano Rossi Interior Designer
Cristiano Rossi Interior Designer
Cristiano Rossi Interior Designer

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Ristrutturazione Residenza - Roma, Studio Racheli Architetti Studio Racheli Architetti Modern living room
Studio Racheli Architetti

Studio Racheli Architetti
Studio Racheli Architetti
Studio Racheli Architetti

Ristrutturazione Appartamento, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Modern dining room
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Selezione di Progetti, A2pa A2pa Modern living room White
A2pa

A2pa
A2pa
A2pa

Bedroom Filippo Colombetti, Architetto Minimalist bedroom Wood Grey
Filippo Colombetti, Architetto

Bedroom

Filippo Colombetti, Architetto
Filippo Colombetti, Architetto
Filippo Colombetti, Architetto

For more ceiling inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 lighting ideas for a unique ceiling.

Home improvement ideas cost under £100
Will you embrace the statement ceiling trend in 2017?

