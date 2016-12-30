30 fantastically modern ideas for a unique ceiling

2017 looks set to be the year that statement ceilings really come into their own, with suspended, perfectly lit and even coloured varieties all bursting into the interior design world. It might seem like a bold move to make more of the ceiling space in your home, but when you consider how much they impact on a room, we're really excited about this new trend!

With interior designers consistently pushing the boundaries of home design and decoration, we have to say that we're looking forward to seeing what they dream up, but we think we can predict a few trends:

Lighting—It's going to be all perimeter and sunken spotlights in 2017, with rooms being perfectly illuminated by warm tones and amazing shapes. Round varieties look to be making way for square and even more funky styles, while strip lighting around the edge is already looking amazing!

Unique shapes - Fat, square ceilings are aware their days are numbered, as we're seeing so many amazing curved variations with staggered layers and inset lighting. We don't know how builders create these incredible styles and it all feels like magic to us, but we wouldn't sniff at having one in our living room.

Colour - Yes! What a time to be alive, when coloured ceilings enjoy a dramatic rise in popularity. We're expecting a lot of grey ceilings, as that is the colour for 2017, but what a treat it would be to see some midnight blue or even black.

If you're ready to be overwhelmed with inspiration, let's stop all the talking and start looking at 30 stunning modern ceilings. We know you'll love them all…