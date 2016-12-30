What are the most vital questions to ask my architect?

If you're considering building a house, then you will naturally need the services of a talented architect, but what questions should you be asking them before you get started on the design process?
We understand it's easy to get carried away when you initiate a home design project and your mind will start to drift and start planning interior design schemes, but you need to be sure you have the right professional on board. With that in mind, we've put together a comprehensive list of questions to ask your architect.
These should set your mind at rest and let you know that your dream home is in the right hands, so take a look and consign them to memory!
It's important to establish exactly what your architect will and won't be in charge of. Most people assume that architects take on a project management role during a build, but that isn't usually the case unless you pay them more.
Make sure you establish what will be your team's responsibilities and you won't have any nasty surprises.
Your architect will want to get to know you and your family really well, to ensure they design a home that will not only fit you, but also support your needs and interests.
There is no formula for standard family home design, so expect to spend a lot of time with your architect.
While living rooms and bedrooms are important, architects will tell you it's the support spaces that are vital yet frequently overlooked. Spaces such as larders and utility rooms are where you need a great deal of organisation and functionality, and are incredibly important in a busy family home.
You'll never think about your washing more!
A home is generally designed to suit a family and once the shell is settled upon, technology becomes a factor. Architects will establish what you need and want, design a building to cater to those essentials and then suggest amazing technology that could make it all even better.
Design first, innovation second.
There are three main concerns that an architect will want you to think about.
• The first is location, which takes into account what style of house will suit the area and what construction methods will be best.
• Second, you need to think about the size of your family. Are you going to have more children? Will you need the house to grow with you?
• Lastly, is this a forever home? If you never plan to move again, you will naturally want to add in future-proof technology and luxuries.
With these questions answered, you can really get to grips with building your own home!
