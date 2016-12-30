What are the most vital questions to ask my architect?

If you're considering building a house, then you will naturally need the services of a talented architect, but what questions should you be asking them before you get started on the design process?

We understand it's easy to get carried away when you initiate a home design project and your mind will start to drift and start planning interior design schemes, but you need to be sure you have the right professional on board. With that in mind, we've put together a comprehensive list of questions to ask your architect.

These should set your mind at rest and let you know that your dream home is in the right hands, so take a look and consign them to memory!