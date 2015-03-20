homify 360º: Renovated manor house, Hertfordshire

Take a look at this stunning renovation and extension from the heart of the English countryside. The iconic manor, Tolmers Park, located near Hatfield in Hertfordshire, is an example of heritage renovation done right. A cherished local landmark that boasts a rich history dating all the way back to the 12th century, Tolmers Park has been renovated and extended in a way that both respects tradition and compliments its majestic style. Renovating a house of such grandeur can present unique challenges, but thankfully the design and creative guidance by Nicholas Tye Architects have helped create a breath-taking result.

Sensitively designed, the single storey extension at the rear has created a sense of space and openness that connects the new kitchen and living space with the manor's gardens. Inside there is a diversity of rooms that reflect a contemporary family home. New rooms including an extra bedroom with en-suite, gym, cinema, music room and office, which bring the manor into a modern era.