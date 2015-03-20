homify 360º: Renovated manor house, Hertfordshire

Take a look at this stunning renovation and extension from the heart of the English countryside. The iconic manor, Tolmers Park, located near Hatfield in Hertfordshire, is an example of heritage renovation done right. A cherished local landmark that boasts a rich history dating all the way back to the 12th century, Tolmers Park has been renovated and extended in a way that both respects tradition and compliments its majestic style. Renovating a house of such grandeur can present unique challenges, but thankfully the design and creative guidance by Nicholas Tye Architects have helped create a breath-taking result.
Sensitively designed, the single storey extension at the rear has created a sense of space and openness that connects the new kitchen and living space with the manor's gardens. Inside there is a diversity of rooms that reflect a contemporary family home. New rooms including an extra bedroom with en-suite, gym, cinema, music room and office, which bring the manor into a modern era.
Here we can see the entrance to the manor and enjoy the classical architectural features. A lovely pink infused cream colour is the dominant shade of the building, whilst the white shade of the window frames and the front door acts as a subtle contrast. Symmetry and balance is the style of this home, and the defined features surrounding the windows and doors evoke a sense of a bygone era. Focus is undoubtedly on the main building, with uncomplicated gardens, driveway and footpath enhancing its grandeur nature.
From this perspective we can see the rear ground level extension and the landscaping. The new extension blends effortlessly with the historical building it adjoins to. A new sense of openness is achieved with the inside space leading directly into the vast entertainment area and garden. The colour scheme of the house is shared with the chosen stone and rendered cladding of the garden beds and lawn barriers.
If we look a little closer we can see just how Nicholas Tye Architects have achieved such an effortless result. Works were undertaken to align the internal lower ground floor level with the external garden level so that movement is fluid and uninterrupted between indoor and outdoor areas. Perhaps the most outstanding addition is the unstained kiln dried larch timber used to clad the extensions roof and walls. The wood fits perfectly amongst the shade of the house and doesn't detract from the homes classical style.
In this image we can see just how effortless the transition between internal and external spaces is. The dining and kitchen areas feel so spacious due to the retractable sliding panels which reveal the scenic view of the garden. The thin dark grey powder coated frames of the sliding glazed openings along with the sensitive outdoor lighting are enhance the sense of unison between indoor and outdoor spaces.
As expected, the new kitchen doesn't disappoint. There are high quality finishings throughout the room with an emphasis upon creating a seamless look. A white, brown and grey colour scheme gives the kitchen a consistency, whilst the appliances integrate with ease. The crisp white walls and bench top enhance the rooms light feel, and the reflective surfaces bounce the light throughout the whole room.
Here we are privileged to take a glimpse into one of the more private spaces within the manor. One of the newly renovated rooms, simple touches show how attention to detail can really pay off. There's a real cosy nature to this room—what a lovely awakening it would be as the natural light spills into the bedroom from the window.
Again we see natural wood as a key element in the room, which provides a lovely organic feel. Finally, a modern touch is achieved with the choice of grey and white bedding covers which blend with the richer shade of the bed frame.
This has to be one the most outstanding floating staircase we have seen at homify—it's simply stunning. No wonder floating staircases are so popular in current renovations. With workmanship such as this, it's easy to understand why floating staircases are becoming the focal point in the house. We love the light appearance of the wood, which combines with the lightly coloured finishes of the rest of the rooms.
The final room to be shown is the cinema. A room where the whole family can watch and enjoy quality time together. Classic films such as Star Wars or Toy Story can be shown in the full cinematic experience they deserve. Cosy couches invite snuggling with loved ones, and who can forget the elevated floor at the back of the room that ensures nobody is going to have a bad view of the film. The subtle lighting provides that cinematic touch, and the brown shades give the room a certain professional look.
