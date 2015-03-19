Home Extensions 101

Creative minds at Kitchen Architecture have designed a unique extension of a detached Victorian home that integrates modern design and period charm. The use of glass as both a rear wall and roof of the extension demonstrates the growing trend of glazed materials.

Just look how bright and open the new extension is—it has breathed new life into the whole house! Glazed roofing and a rear wall have created an intriguing design style that plays well with the period building. Openness is achieved by the new high glass ceiling and also acts as an additional source of light. One can only imagine enjoying a night in and being able to look up and gaze at the stars above. Hosting guests is made easy due to the smartly chosen panels that are able to slide across and open up the kitchen to the outdoor entertaining area.