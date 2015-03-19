Home Extensions 101

Spring is a time of new beginnings and inspiration. Many of us have dreamed about changing our homes and pondered what could be. There are so many reasons to extend the home: perhaps it's looking a little worse for wear, maybe its time to modernise and update, or it could be that the family are growing and everyone is finding the current situation a little too cramped. Whatever the reason, there are big decisions to be made. Here at homify, we want to help with the big decisions and make the whole process a little bit easier. We have compiled some of the most outstanding extensions to draw inspiration from and help you turn your dreams into reality.
Creative minds at Kitchen Architecture have designed a unique extension of a detached Victorian home that integrates modern design and period charm. The use of glass as both a rear wall and roof of the extension demonstrates the growing trend of glazed materials.
Just look how bright and open the new extension is—it has breathed new life into the whole house! Glazed roofing and a rear wall have created an intriguing design style that plays well with the period building. Openness is achieved by the new high glass ceiling and also acts as an additional source of light. One can only imagine enjoying a night in and being able to look up and gaze at the stars above. Hosting guests is made easy due to the smartly chosen panels that are able to slide across and open up the kitchen to the outdoor entertaining area.
Here we have an elegant extension of a historical manor in Hertfordshire, England. Tolmers Park manor is a place of local significance so any changes made to the building would be placed under close scrutiny. Thankfully the experts from Nicolas Tye Architects have found the right balance of modernising yet retaining the intrinsic character of the home.
A single storey flat roof extension was added to the rear of the property along with tasteful landscaping. We really love the flow of the building, with the effortless transition between internal and external spaces. The unstained kiln dried larch timber is a beautiful feature that draws the gaze deep into the new look interior. The sliding glazed openings to the rear of the extension are a thin dark grey powder coated fenestration, which provides a subtle contrast to the light surface materials of the floor and walls. One of the thoughtful inclusions was the external rooflights which allow for ambient open plan living.
A look of perfect uniformity is the theme of this extension by Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors. An ambitious 2-storey side extension and first-floor rear extension was added to an ageing family home in dire need of thoughtful revival. The black shade of the glass frames provides a striking contrast to the white internal and external coloured walls, and really does give the house a distinct look.
Another extension that features glazed materials, the new living spaces are light filled and open, and are places that promote comfort and socialising. Living spaces within the house can be effortlessly transformed into a more inclusive outdoor setting thanks to the use of sliding doors. This house truly is a place for entertaining, with a newly paved and landscaped area for people to enjoy. During warmer times it's difficult not to imagine this home being the location of many parties and endless socialising.
Don’t be fooled, this house has undergone a significant extension. 'How?' you may ask: well, the experts at Allen Architecture Limited have managed to design a respectful addition to this charming country house. The 1 Story extension includes a large sun-room with wonderful panoramic views of the surrounding countryside. By using similar materials and finishes, along with matching colour shades, the extension is a suitable addition to the existing style of the home. Even the design of the sun room's windows, despite being larger in size, all retain the same visual style of the home's other windows. The gorgeous red brick has been continued, and so has the original tiling on the roof. Access to the garden through new glass doors helps give the house a stronger connection between inside living and the beautiful country surroundings.
