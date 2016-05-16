A Lovingly Updated British Family Home

This family home in Highgate, North London has been refurbished by deDraft, a young architectural firm in North London, whose aim is to produce well-crafted architecture and, by manipulating natural light and using materials rich in character, create responsive, functional and timeless spaces. That is exactly what they have achieved here, having reconfigured the floor plan, incorporated an en suite adjacent to the master bedroom and transformed the property with high-quality fittings and finishes.

The client requested that the two bathrooms each had distinct styles; one traditional, the other sleek and contemporary. As you can see from the images, classical elegance and modern style intertwine, not just in the bathrooms but also in the living area, giving the house an individual but well-balanced look. After such success with the initial project, deDraft are currently at the outline design stage for further extensive works to the house, including a large basement and rear full width extension.

Let's take a look at some images of the home after the first completed refurbishment…