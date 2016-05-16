A Lovingly Updated British Family Home

This family home in Highgate, North London has been refurbished by deDraft, a young architectural firm in North London, whose aim is to produce well-crafted architecture and, by manipulating natural light and using materials rich in character, create responsive, functional and timeless spaces. That is exactly what they have achieved here, having reconfigured the floor plan, incorporated an en suite adjacent to the master bedroom and transformed the property with high-quality fittings and finishes.
The client requested that the two bathrooms each had distinct styles; one traditional, the other sleek and contemporary. As you can see from the images, classical elegance and modern style intertwine, not just in the bathrooms but also in the living area, giving the house an individual but well-balanced look. After such success with the initial project, deDraft are currently at the outline design stage for further extensive works to the house, including a large basement and rear full width extension.
Let's take a look at some images of the home after the first completed refurbishment…
The red brick exterior is typical of the Victorian terrace properties typically found in this leafy residential part of Highgate, North London. The exterior is neat but unassuming and blends in with the neighbouring houses in an aesthetically uniform way.
The large bay windows are the star of the show having been retained and updated to make the most of the original features whilst presenting a fresh and well-cared for façade to passers-by.
The living room has been decorated in a cool palette of white and grey with unique furniture that incorporates wood, metal and plastic. The quirky Scandinavian theme is carried off well against a neutral background, which allows for an injection of colour in the form of minimalist art prints and a funky patterned rug.
Here you can see the reclaimed oak parquet floor, which adds a touch of traditional charm and elegance to the room. It also creates a feeling of warmth in contrast to the ashy shades that dominate the interior. The parquet floor runs throughout the main rooms on the first floor, ensuring a continuous flow within the design.
These sleek wooden storage units are the perfect front for creating a clean and uninterrupted look. The line of sight is undisturbed by clutter and each decorative item and piece of furniture has been carefully chosen to contribute to a particular style that expresses the taste of the clients.
The room is light and bright thanks to the bay windows and this impression is furthered by the tidy interiors and stark white walls.
This special and unusual stained glass window in the hallway certainly draws the eye and demands attention. The use of colour and shape contributes to a dynamic and artistic installation that must certainly wow visitors on arrival. Traditional features like this have not been forgotten in this otherwise ultra modern home.
Modifications were made to the layout and a few structural alterations were undertaken to ensure that the en suite could be added on to the master bedroom.
A load bearing wall had to be pushed across, which was no mean feat, but the job was completed without any problems. Now, a tasteful en suite with a white bathroom suite and stunning tiled floor is readily to hand for the clients to enjoy.
The guest bathroom is luxurious and incorporates elements of classical design with show-stopping marble parquet tiles running across the floor and matching rectangular marble wall tiles going up to the ceiling.
A large, Victorian-inspired free standing bathtub sits in front of the back wall, which boasts high-quality wall-mounted shower controls.
The rectangular sink and minimalist walk-in shower are a classic combination of white porcelain with silver fixtures but the design has been given a modern twist with wall-mounted taps.
Subtle light fittings complement the simplicity of this white bathroom, ensuring the room is refreshing and revitalising.
