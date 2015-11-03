The High Flying Home

We have a very interesting project to tour today on homify. What was once a hangar that used to house and repair two-engine aeroplanes, has been completely transformed into a modern family residence. The idea for the conversion was for the new home to make use of the hangar's interesting form and to enhance the building's architectural features wherever possible.
The relationship between the hangar structure and the new modern setting is very unique, with each room being double or triple height and illuminated brightly via natural light through wonderful choices of glazing and openings. The project was undertaken by the team at Agence MGA Architecte and is truly a very special conversion that respects and enhances the hangar's history.
What an idyllic setting. The old hangar can be viewed here as an outstanding landmark that's been given a fresh new direction. To create liveable and well-lit internal settings, it was necessary to cut out new openings in the building. However, these newly created windows and glazing do not detract from the traditional shape of the build. In fact, their inclusion appears to enhance the overall appearance of the structure.
The expert team have not only given the building a refreshing new outlook but have also created a basement garage and redesigned the garden.
Completely reinvented, the hangar home gives the owners access to a terrace and landscaped garden. Hosting an outdoor dining table and chairs, entertaining and dining can be a regular occurrence when the sun is shining. The balcony has direct access to the large, open plan communal zone, meaning entertaining and relaxing in both company and in solitude is made so easy.
From this angle we a treated to a view of the home's amazing glazing that extends up and across much of the home's walls. The transparent nature of the glass helps the new alterations integrate seamlessly with the older elements of the building. The reflective surface also provide other positive aspects; not only does it flood the interior with natural light but it also reflects the greenery of the garden.
The main communal zone is considered as two separate levels, connected via small steps. The higher level is where you'll find the kitchen and dining area, while the lower level is conceived as a social living space. The living room really does optimise the space, with every nook and cranny utilised to its fullest. Space saving elements have been considered with a mini library being created as apart of the cushioned sitting bench.
When the time comes for the management of household bills or extra work needs to be done, this study nook provides a perfect spot to get the job done. Located underneath the staircase, the simple desk and chair combination fits snugly underneath the stairs, making it a practical use of space that would otherwise be wasted.
A kitchen should never be anything other than light and bright. Illumination within this kitchen comes from a range of sources, which ensures the space is always well lit. The wall of glazing bathes the area in natural light, creating a simply radiant and welcoming space. The largely white colour scheme is counter-intuitive, helping to further illuminate and disperse the light. Black cabinetry and work surfaces create a wonderful pairing with the white, resulting in a kitchen with an outstanding monochrome scheme.
Few children's bedrooms look and function as well as the one found in this home. Space has been fully utilised so that the room can work in many different ways. On the ground level there's enough room for a desk for study, a comfy couch for when friends come round to hang out, as well as plenty of storage options that will keep even the messiest child's room clean.
In particular, the inbuilt bookshelf is taken advantage of to the fullest and houses a number of books, trinkets and boxes—it's perfect for a modern day family with small children and plenty of possessions.
