The High Flying Home

We have a very interesting project to tour today on homify. What was once a hangar that used to house and repair two-engine aeroplanes, has been completely transformed into a modern family residence. The idea for the conversion was for the new home to make use of the hangar's interesting form and to enhance the building's architectural features wherever possible.

The relationship between the hangar structure and the new modern setting is very unique, with each room being double or triple height and illuminated brightly via natural light through wonderful choices of glazing and openings. The project was undertaken by the team at Agence MGA Architecte and is truly a very special conversion that respects and enhances the hangar's history.

Scroll down to take the full tour.