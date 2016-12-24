Family terrace gets a £120k facelift

Prepare to be inspired and delighted by this unbelievable home improvement project, which saw a family's terrace receive a life-changing update. By embracing modern materials and utilising first-class building techniques, this family home offers the lucky owners and their children a dynamic setting to live and grow.

From the early concept stage, which began early this year, professionals from Gundry & Ducker Architecture provided the creative lead and guiding hand over the project to ensure their client's ambitions and specific desires were met.

See their work in detail by scrolling down through the collection of perfectly captured photos.