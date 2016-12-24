Family terrace gets a £120k facelift

Prepare to be inspired and delighted by this unbelievable home improvement project, which saw a family's terrace receive a life-changing update. By embracing modern materials and utilising first-class building techniques, this family home offers the lucky owners and their children a dynamic setting to live and grow.
From the early concept stage, which began early this year, professionals from Gundry & Ducker Architecture provided the creative lead and guiding hand over the project to ensure their client's ambitions and specific desires were met.
See their work in detail by scrolling down through the collection of perfectly captured photos.
Most home extensions we see on homify tend to be constructed using the same materials, with timber panels, stainless steel clad, or sheets of transparent glass being the most popular with renovators.
Showing innovation and a sense of creative boldness, the owners and their architects decided that slates would be the best option for this home's extension façade. Forming as the perfect partnership, the original brickwork and newly applied slate share a cohesion that ensures the the new volume as a welcome addition to the site.
We see from this rear perspective how the extension shares a connectivity with the broader garden thanks a the inclusion of glass patio doors. With the doors all opened up and seemingly welcoming us inside, shall we begin exploring the new interiors?
Expressing itself as a wonder of modern home design, the interior setting found within the extension is a marvel for the senses. An unrestricted, free-flowing communal hub forms as the main gathering point within the space, offering spaces for preparing meals, entertaining and socialising.
Despite all the wonderful features found within this communal hub, our focus is guided towards the mesmerising internal architecture found above. The architects have cut the space open to the skies with the installation of transparent glass across a portion of the roofline. Working in tandem with the glass is the white-washed colour scheme, which pronounces the different volumes and details of the walls and ceiling.
Filling the generous dimensions of the hub is a trendy collection of furniture and devices, which all seem to take on sculptural appeal.
Custom designed for this setting, the 6-8 seat dining table is made from reclaimed timber and steel. We must say, the grain and look of the finished wood is stunning.
Helping to break up the dominance of white is the pair of red bar stools and the colourful canvas hosted on the wall behind.
No matter where one is within the extension, it always seems like the garden is within close proximity and can be easily accessed.
Since the garden is framed by the picture window, those cooking in the kitchen or sharing a meal at the dining table can pause to embrace the views of the garden.
Existing rooms found within the existing building have benefited from a much needed facelift. The rooms, which were once used as a kitchen and lounge, have been repurposed to be new bedrooms and bathrooms.
Thanks to this change, the terrace can now accommodate the extended family should they ever visit.
Though some may baulk at the £120k cost of the project, the family are incredibly happy with the results and believe their investment has been 100% worth it.
Should the family ever decide to move from their terrace house, we are confident their £120k investment will pay off big time!
