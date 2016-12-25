This young couple built their dream home for £68k

At one point or another, most of us have thought about abandoning the bad UK weather and heading for sunnier climes in pursuit of a more glamorous and laid back lifestyle. Well, that's exactly what the home we're taking a look at today has to offer. Located on the notoriously decadent party island of Ibiza, this property is the epitome of luxury. However, that wasn't always the case.
This 200 year old warehouse was in a rundown state before the young couple behind interior design firm Ibiza Interiors took on the project and gave the building a new lease of life, turning it into their forever home. And, believe it or not, they spent less than £70k doing so!
See it for yourself…
This hillside home is something to behold, even before we've taken a step inside. The white-washed façade is typical of the area, as it works to reflect heat and keep the interior cool. Aside from the practicalities, it also looks undeniably sleek and modern.
The whole structure is just 90 m², but it has a high roof that's perfect for a mezzanine or second level. Original features have been lovingly restored, though a fresh and contemporary feel dominates.
One of the key original features of the building is the rustic roof. The traditional wooden beams have been preserved as much as possible, giving each room a cosy vibe that softens the stark white décor.
The architects have made use of the space by adding a small but convenient mezzanine level overlooking the dining area. Keeping the floors clear of clutter, and using recesses in the walls for storage and display, makes the space appear larger and more inviting.
Here we can see just how the room looks from the mezzanine, and we can fully appreciate how wall recesses have been cleverly optimised to enliven the aesthetic of the interior. The play between levels gives the room a dynamic identity, and the different types of light present in the room create balance and harmony.
The rustic furnishings, from the big oak dining table to vintage chairs, also add to the charm and character of the space.
One of the most striking features of traditional Mediterranean homes are the interior sandstone walls. The owners have chosen to preserve the original stone wall in the kitchen, turning it into a focal feature and using it to bring warmth to the room.
The soft golden tones form a beautiful backdrop for the compact and high-tech black and white kitchen. A splash of colour in the form of a Picasso-inspired, Pop art piece is a welcome addition.
And here we have those stunning stone walls again! There's a strong Mediterranean feel to this room, with a combination of different stone and other natural materials, such as concrete and wood, at play.
The large mirror and sparkling his 'n hers basins are a luxurious addition—this room wouldn't look out of place in one of the island's five star hotels.
Finally, let's take a moment to appreciate the setting of this home. Unfortunately, we only get a glimpse, but what we can see is really whetting our appetite for upping sticks to the Spanish archipelago.
Blue skies, luscious greenery, and a view over the whole island. With wooden framed bi-fold doors leading out to the terrace, the lucky owners can enjoy this view whenever they please—not to mention the weather!
