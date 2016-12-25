This young couple built their dream home for £68k

At one point or another, most of us have thought about abandoning the bad UK weather and heading for sunnier climes in pursuit of a more glamorous and laid back lifestyle. Well, that's exactly what the home we're taking a look at today has to offer. Located on the notoriously decadent party island of Ibiza, this property is the epitome of luxury. However, that wasn't always the case.

This 200 year old warehouse was in a rundown state before the young couple behind interior design firm Ibiza Interiors took on the project and gave the building a new lease of life, turning it into their forever home. And, believe it or not, they spent less than £70k doing so!

See it for yourself…