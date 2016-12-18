homify Top 5: What are the best decorating tips you've got?

Sunday mornings are a time for calm reflection. For putting your feet up and letting your Monday-to-Friday stresses fade into the background, if only for a short while.
Whatever your circumstances are, you certainly don't need to be bothered right now. We get it! That's why we keep our homify Top 5 concise and to the point. But what is that point? Well, it's to show you, dear reader, our most popular Ideabooks of the last seven days.
Today, in descending order, we have; the 42 best decorating tips of all time; awesome clothes storage ideas; the ultimate modern home; common home renovation pitfalls and the most desirable home colours for 2017.
By the end of this round up, we'll have your home looking tip top!
It's that time of year again! Winter, we mean, when you find yourself with less inclination to brave the cold weather in favour of staying indoors and cracking on with some redecorating. With that being the case, we have some amazing tips for you!
Let's be honest and admit that even with the best will in the world, decorating a home can get a little messy and disorganised, but it doesn't have to be that way if you follow our advice.
We looked at what professional decorators do to minimise the hassle of completing projects and clearing up, and now we're bringing them direct to you.
There's no harm in admitting that you love clothes, we all do, so why not treat yourself to some amazing storage for yours?
Whether you have space for a fabulous built-in wardrobe or prefer a more minimal look, we think we've found some absolutely spectacular options that will keep them safe and displayed to their best, so take a look and be inspired!
If you're keen to tap into the modern decorating trend, you might be interested to see just how many ways there are to do it. Please remember, there's much more to it than just white walls and a luxurious sofa that almost looks too perfect to sit on.
Interior designers are consistently creating astonishingly beautiful modern homes, in line with both their client's and own understanding of exactly what constitutes a contemporary vibe. As you can imagine, the results are always different!
Before you start planning your own modern makeover, take a look at these 10 incredible but very unique modern homes, as you dream scheme might be featured.
Transforming a tired and run-down structure into something fresh and fabulous can be a hugely rewarding experience. But like everything worthy in life, that magnificent renovation is not going to come easy. Besides, makeover projects differ significantly from new constructions, where you have the luxury of kicking-off that job with a clean slate.
In reality, it’s all too easy to make innocent mistakes and find yourself stuck in a house that’s not up to scratch safety-wise, busy battling a lawsuit with workers and/or neighbours, or even living in a half-finished World War 2 bombsite.
To prevent these (and other) nightmare scenarios, take a look at 10 of the most common home renovation pitfalls and how to avoid them.
If you're anything like us, you love to know what the next big trends are going to be, including which colour schemes look set to be headline news. Luckily for you, we know already, so to get ahead of the curve for 2017, we're going to let you in on which hues are going to be the most happening, in home design circles.
We know that you probably won't redecorate just to be fashionable, but if you are considering refreshing any of the rooms in your home, it could be worth considering some of these brilliant ideas. Your family and friends will think that you have the power of premonition, or assume that you hired an interior designer, if you choose any of these colours, but we can keep a secret, if you can?