Every Brit's dream barn conversion

In our latest Ideabook, we've been lucky enough to be invited to tour this rural barn, which has been converted into a beautiful family residence boasting the best in modern home design.
Magnificently crafted in every way possible, architects from Trombe have done a fantastic job breathing new life into this historic building. Not afraid to take a risk or two, the multi-talented team have implemented a number of striking interventions that have altered the way the building looks and functions.
The floating timber staircase featured at the end of the Ideabook could be the best we've ever seen!
Discover it and more by scrolling down.
Each morning the happy owners of this barn home awake to the sounds and picturesque views of the countryside. As sunlight filters across the pasture, the retiree owners know their investment was worth every penny.
Their home, which stands as a wonder of heritage and modernity, appears as a fascinating imprint on the rural landscape and is unlike any other dwelling in the region.
The owners wanted to channel the rugged beauty and agricultural history into the design of their future barn home. This aim was achieved by the careful restoration of the original materials and architectural features of the building.
In the corresponding picture, we can see the quality of the repair work and how seamlessly the old materials have been integrated into the new layout of the property.
Sandstone paving lead us naturally from the main home towards a brilliant outdoor setting a few paces away. A swimming pool, along with an adjoining seating area to the side, has been crafted as a setting of fun and relaxation for the entire family.
Since the barn is located in a region of the country that is known for its chilly seasons, the water can be warmed to a desired temperature. In-built pool lights also ensure late night swims!
To ensure the security of the household's cars, the smaller outbuilding has been converted into a dual car garage. Integrated with a smart burglar alarm system, the couple can sleep peacefully at night knowing they and their belongings are safe at night.
Boasting triple-volume ceilings and a striking material scheme, the home's dining area is an incredible space to spend time in. The glass topped dining table has been positioned strategically beside the wall of glass, ensuring those dining can enjoy their meal with a view.
Here is the timber staircase we alluded to earlier. With its curvaceous form that appears to float weightlessly between the levels, this staircase is a work of pure craftsmanship. The soft finish applied to the timber brings out the best in the grain and looks wonderful beside the exposed brickwork.
