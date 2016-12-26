Every Brit's dream barn conversion

In our latest Ideabook, we've been lucky enough to be invited to tour this rural barn, which has been converted into a beautiful family residence boasting the best in modern home design.

Magnificently crafted in every way possible, architects from Trombe have done a fantastic job breathing new life into this historic building. Not afraid to take a risk or two, the multi-talented team have implemented a number of striking interventions that have altered the way the building looks and functions.

The floating timber staircase featured at the end of the Ideabook could be the best we've ever seen!

Discover it and more by scrolling down.