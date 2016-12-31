Modern house for lovers of elegance!

It would be easy to assume that modern home design and elegant aesthetics go together easily, almost naturally, but in reality it takes a skilled hand to bring the two into one building successfully.
The architect in charge of creating this home understood how to add a contemporary edge to a classically beautiful home, in order to meld chic styling, practicality and modern convenience seamlessly.
We think you're really going to love how well the exterior of this home mirrors the internal dialogue of meticulous monochrome, so let's not waste anymore time just talking about it, let's take a look!
If you thought the front of the house had character and pizzazz, this rear is going to blow you away!
The sweeping white surround of the terrace, incredible garden and first-floor balcony are all motifs that you'd expect to see in a contemporary haven, but the way they have been brought together just oozes elegance.
The really interesting thing about this house is that although the exterior colour scheme of white, black and natural wood is not hugely unusual, having black as the main colour is.
Chic cladding and black roof tiles keep the building dramatic, while soft white accents and a wooden entrance lift the whole property from gothic to gorgeous.
The interior of this house couldn't afford to be anything less than amazing and it certainly doesn't disappoint.
The double-height of the open-plan living space allows for lighting like no other and, while the furnishing is inspired, the interior architecture is what maintains the balance of modern and elegant. The chimney breast, for example, finished in chic white textural stone, is so simple yet as impactful as any design motif you'll see.
Open-plan kitchens and dining rooms aren't exactly uncommon, but the level of elegance contained within this section of the house is intense.
Dark wood cabinets, gloss black marble countertops and a shimmering white floor mirror the external colour scheme perfectly, making this dual function space a haven of good taste and easy dining options.
The inclusion of both a breakfast bar and a formal table is ideal and all the windows light the room to perfection!
Light-filled and fabulous, this master bedroom is the perfect minimalist space that maintains a firm grasp on the elegant themes prevalent from the outside, all the way through the building.
A glass wall maintains privacy from the main living area but keeps the natural light flowing around, keeping everything so airy and amazing. A soft grey carpet is the perfect finishing touch, which adds in a little softness and warmth.
The natural flow of each room into the next is so organic that walking around in this house must feel like a dream. The double garage and terrace are bonus areas, yet don't take anything away from the generous proportions of the inside.
With three bedrooms and two bathrooms up on the first-floor, this home is anything but cramped. Add in all the windows that flood the space with natural light and you have a functional yet always fabulous property.
We especially love the small home office set up in the master bedroom, which takes multifunctional design to a whole new level.
For more modern home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Ideal modern British family home.