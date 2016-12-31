Your browser is out-of-date.

25 home improvement ideas under £100 (part two)

homify Modern garden
We kicked things off yesterday with part one of this guide, so we return today with part two. We found another 12 fantastic, low-cost home improvements that you could tackle in a weekend and we know you're going to be unable to resist having a go at them! 

Family and friends will assume you've hired a top interior designer when they see what a big difference you've made, but we'll keep your secret, if you will?

Let's take a look at the simple tricks that will make a big impact and see which you fancy tackling!

14. Lay a path if you don't have one

Sandstone, Slate and aggregate path and paving Earth Designs Modern garden Slate Black
Earth Designs

Sandstone, Slate and aggregate path and paving

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

Shingle and paving slabs aren't going to break the bank but will make for a super stylish garden that make your façade something special.

15. Freshen up the coving

Oakhill Court, Putney, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Rustic style living room
Ardesia Design

Oakhill Court, Putney

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Boring coving is such a drag, so pull down the old stuff and stick up some new, fancy finishes. Opt for a larger design and you won't need to re-plaster!

16. Have a bash at blind making

ROMAN BLIND NEAT PLEAT BathroomTextiles & accessories
NEAT PLEAT

ROMAN BLIND

NEAT PLEAT
NEAT PLEAT
NEAT PLEAT

Roman blinds are easy to make but add elegance to any window. Just be sure to choose timeless fabric!

17. Landscape beside a path

Coastal sculpture garden - A view down the main path homify Modern garden
homify

Coastal sculpture garden—A view down the main path

homify
homify
homify

If you already have a garden path, why not take the time to plant some pretty conifers and blooms to line it and show it off?

18. Change up your shower head

Casa de VV, en La Cañada, acertus acertus Modern bathroom White
acertus

acertus
acertus
acertus

Quick, simple and marvellously cheap, installing a new shower head can not only improve the water pressure you enjoy in the morning, it will also modernise an old-fashioned bathroom.

19. Repurpose a dresser

Large James Blue Farmhouse Kitchen Dresser with Drawer Storage The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture KitchenStorage Solid Wood Blue
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic &amp; Vintage Furniture

Large James Blue Farmhouse Kitchen Dresser with Drawer Storage

The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic &amp; Vintage Furniture
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture

For a kitchen with a little more style, try painting up a vintage dresser. You can pick dressers up really cheaply these days and, with a quick coat of paint, they can look dazzling!

20. Create a board games area

Rectangular Living Room Furniture Casa Più Arredamenti Living Room Furniture
Casa Più Arredamenti

Rectangular Living Room Furniture

Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

Buy economical modular storage and create a dedicated board game storage area. Fun for family evenings, having your games to hand will be handy as well as pretty.

21. Make a new splashback

Nickleby | Felsted | Bespoke Classic Contemporary Kitchen Humphrey Munson Classic style kitchen
Humphrey Munson

Nickleby | Felsted | Bespoke Classic Contemporary Kitchen

Humphrey Munson
Humphrey Munson
Humphrey Munson

Tiles, glass panels or cladding… the choices for creating a new splashback are endless! We think that stone cladding looks great and adds a modern aesthetic to any kitchen.

22. Set up a laundry sorting system

Laundry Room Clean Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Clean Design

Laundry Room

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

All you need for a custom laundry system is a few storage boxes and some labels, which you know won't cost you £100! You can have bins for whites, darks and dedicates, all set up to make the washing quicker and easier.

23. Install a programmable thermostat

Maison Intelligente, BEst Domotique BEst Domotique Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
BEst Domotique

BEst Domotique
BEst Domotique
BEst Domotique

To help cut your energy bills in half, a programmable thermostat is a great idea and can be picked up cheaply from any DIY store. You won't even need to call in an electrician as they're so easy to fit!

24. Add some solar lights to your garden.

Riggsacre, Corbridge, MWE Architects MWE Architects Modern houses
MWE Architects

Riggsacre, Corbridge

MWE Architects
MWE Architects
MWE Architects

Solar stake lights are cheap but impactful and require no ongoing energy supply, so what better way to add some extra style to your garden? 

homify hint: Go online to find the best deals as you can get bulk discounts.

25. Upgrade a small appliance

Nobilia project 4 20mm Focus door in Glossy lacquered Ivory with a stainless steel handle Eco German Kitchens Modern kitchen MDF White Nobilia,Focus door,Gloss Ivory Laquer,stainless steel handle,U shaped kitchen,Breeze Ashen Light Quartzforms worktops,Neff oven,Neff combi microwave,Neff gas hob,Blanco silgranite sink,Blanco tap,floor to ceiling cabinets
Eco German Kitchens

Nobilia project 4 20mm Focus door in Glossy lacquered Ivory with a stainless steel handle

Eco German Kitchens
Eco German Kitchens
Eco German Kitchens

Swapping out something small but vital, like a microwave, will make your kitchen look so much better. Grab yourself an A++ energy rated model and the savings will keep on coming!

Make sure you catch part one of this guide, here: 25 home improvement ideas under £100 (part one).

​20 secrets to a profitable home renovation (part two)
Tell us which of these ideas you plan to try!

