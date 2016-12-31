25 home improvement ideas under £100 (part two)

We kicked things off yesterday with part one of this guide, so we return today with part two. We found another 12 fantastic, low-cost home improvements that you could tackle in a weekend and we know you're going to be unable to resist having a go at them!
Family and friends will assume you've hired a top interior designer when they see what a big difference you've made, but we'll keep your secret, if you will?
Let's take a look at the simple tricks that will make a big impact and see which you fancy tackling!
Shingle and paving slabs aren't going to break the bank but will make for a super stylish garden that make your façade something special.
Boring coving is such a drag, so pull down the old stuff and stick up some new, fancy finishes. Opt for a larger design and you won't need to re-plaster!
Roman blinds are easy to make but add elegance to any window. Just be sure to choose timeless fabric!
If you already have a garden path, why not take the time to plant some pretty conifers and blooms to line it and show it off?
Quick, simple and marvellously cheap, installing a new shower head can not only improve the water pressure you enjoy in the morning, it will also modernise an old-fashioned bathroom.
For a kitchen with a little more style, try painting up a vintage dresser. You can pick dressers up really cheaply these days and, with a quick coat of paint, they can look dazzling!
Buy economical modular storage and create a dedicated board game storage area. Fun for family evenings, having your games to hand will be handy as well as pretty.
Tiles, glass panels or cladding… the choices for creating a new splashback are endless! We think that stone cladding looks great and adds a modern aesthetic to any kitchen.
All you need for a custom laundry system is a few storage boxes and some labels, which you know won't cost you £100! You can have bins for whites, darks and dedicates, all set up to make the washing quicker and easier.
To help cut your energy bills in half, a programmable thermostat is a great idea and can be picked up cheaply from any DIY store. You won't even need to call in an electrician as they're so easy to fit!
Solar stake lights are cheap but impactful and require no ongoing energy supply, so what better way to add some extra style to your garden?
homify hint: Go online to find the best deals as you can get bulk discounts.
Swapping out something small but vital, like a microwave, will make your kitchen look so much better. Grab yourself an A++ energy rated model and the savings will keep on coming!
Make sure you catch part one of this guide, here: 25 home improvement ideas under £100 (part one).