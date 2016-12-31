25 home improvement ideas under £100 (part two)

We kicked things off yesterday with part one of this guide, so we return today with part two. We found another 12 fantastic, low-cost home improvements that you could tackle in a weekend and we know you're going to be unable to resist having a go at them!

Family and friends will assume you've hired a top interior designer when they see what a big difference you've made, but we'll keep your secret, if you will?

Let's take a look at the simple tricks that will make a big impact and see which you fancy tackling!