9 unique modern wardrobes (more stylish than your clothes!)

Wardrobes used to be purely perfunctory items, with built-in units common in most houses. However, there's suddenly been an influx of truly beautiful versions that do more than store your clothes… they actually stand alone as a stylish home addition!

Interior designers know the importance of choosing exactly the right wardrobe, which offer the perfect combination of function and style so, with that in mind, we found some fantastic examples to show you today.

Say goodbye to boring cupboards and hello to a gorgeous way to store your most fashionable clothing!