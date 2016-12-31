9 unique modern wardrobes (more stylish than your clothes!)

Wardrobes used to be purely perfunctory items, with built-in units common in most houses. However, there's suddenly been an influx of truly beautiful versions that do more than store your clothes… they actually stand alone as a stylish home addition!
Interior designers know the importance of choosing exactly the right wardrobe, which offer the perfect combination of function and style so, with that in mind, we found some fantastic examples to show you today.
Say goodbye to boring cupboards and hello to a gorgeous way to store your most fashionable clothing!
Built into the wall so not to take up any valuable bedroom space, we love this wardrobe with its contemporary frosted glass sliding doors.
With neat storage systems on the inside, you'd never struggle to find space for all your clothes and accessories!
When you have a very defined colour scheme in your bedroom, don't think that your wardrobe can't play a role too!
This wardrobe, with bags of space inside, has beautiful coloured panels on the outside to highlight the other lime accents in the room.
Wow, what a wardrobe this is!
Clearly a large installation, we feel sure those glossy grey sliding doors open up to reveal perfectly separate sections for two people. The muted colour of the doors adds a touch of sophistication and makes the wardrobe a fashionable addition in its own right.
We love this wardrobe for two reasons.
Firstly, the colour is so pretty and delicate, adding a gorgeous softness to the room.
Secondly, just look at how the edges have been made multifunctional! By adding bookshelves, there are no 'ugly' edges visible and clutter can be easily avoided in the rest of the room.
Loft bedrooms are glorious in how they always have a lot of natural light flowing in, but they can be a little restrictive in terms of storage.
Not here though, as this custom wardrobe has been created to perfectly fit the sloping roof and finished in a pistachio green, which adds some fun to the décor!
Sleek white wardrobes are amazing as they offer all the clothing storage you need, but simply melt into the wall, so don't make a big song and dance about themselves.
How's about this for maintaining a minimalist feel while still being the most practical addition to the room?
A super contemporary wardrobe might have looked out of place in this fantastically rustic room so a modern design has been created instead, in order to work with the surrounding materials and scheme.
The cage-like aesthetic is unusual but looks great and would certainly encourage you to keep your clothing neater.
What a fantastic use of a corner! With ample hanging space, as well as drawers and shelving, this is a wardrobe that caters to the needs of the user perfectly but can then be hidden out of sight.
The curtains actually add a touch of modern glamour and we love them!
Smooth-fronted and with sleek sliding doors, this wardrobe is the epitome of a modern clothing storage solution.
What we really love here (other than the variety of rails and shelves) is that everything has been lit so well. No more stumbling around in the morning, searching for that elusive shirt, as you'll be able to see it clear as day.
