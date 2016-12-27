Is this Britain's most beautiful terrace home extension?

Architects from Gundry & Drucker Architect drew inspiration from modern materials and contemporary buildings to develop this striking terraced home extension.

Unlike anything we've seen before, the single-storey volume is a masterful interpretation of both context and modern residential home design. In particular, the way the palette of material extends from the heart of the interior right to the borders of the property.

You'll definitely be inspired by the way the architects have crafted the project, so scroll down to begin exploring!