Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Is this Britain's most beautiful terrace home extension?

Luke Riley Luke Riley
Dove House , Gundry & Ducker Architecture Gundry & Ducker Architecture Modern houses Solid Wood Black
Loading admin actions …

Architects from Gundry & Drucker Architect drew inspiration from modern materials and contemporary buildings to develop this striking terraced home extension.

Unlike anything we've seen before, the single-storey volume is a masterful interpretation of both context and modern residential home design. In particular, the way the palette of material extends from the heart of the interior right to the borders of the property.

You'll definitely be inspired by the way the architects have crafted the project, so scroll down to begin exploring!

Minimalist quality

View of exterior Gundry & Ducker Architecture Modern houses Solid Wood Black polished concrete timber cladding sliding doors
Gundry &amp; Ducker Architecture

View of exterior

Gundry & Ducker Architecture
Gundry &amp; Ducker Architecture
Gundry & Ducker Architecture

Wow! Have you ever seen a terrace with a contemporary extension like this one? 

Mounted vertically to emphasise the height of the structure, the dark-shaded timber panels provide the new volume with a bold identify. A box window with a built-in sliding doors punches through the rear wall to create an open concept for the extension's rear face. 

The use of the timber panels extends well beyond the main building and reaches out to the far corners of the site. At the end of the garden there is a raised timber platform, which is designed a quaint outdoor setting.  

Unified relationship

View to garden Gundry & Ducker Architecture Modern living room Concrete White sliding doors exposed joists concrete floor black kitchen
Gundry &amp; Ducker Architecture

View to garden

Gundry & Ducker Architecture
Gundry &amp; Ducker Architecture
Gundry & Ducker Architecture

The spatial planning of this zone demonstrates the clear thinking of the professionals. 

The kitchen, dining and living volume that occupies the home's extension is a dramatic space. Light-filled and airy, this main family zone forges a strong connection to the decked garden outside. Thanks to our position in the room, we can observe the relationship of this house to the garden.

Above standard

Dining Area Gundry & Ducker Architecture Modern kitchen Concrete White
Gundry &amp; Ducker Architecture

Dining Area

Gundry & Ducker Architecture
Gundry &amp; Ducker Architecture
Gundry & Ducker Architecture

A confident use of materials plays a critical role in this project’s success. 

Though glossier and smoother than the exterior timber panels, the kitchen cabinets and island bench share the same black shade as seen on the rear façade.  

Reclaimed space

View from living room Gundry & Ducker Architecture Modern living room Concrete White
Gundry &amp; Ducker Architecture

View from living room

Gundry & Ducker Architecture
Gundry &amp; Ducker Architecture
Gundry & Ducker Architecture

Obvious as soon as one enters the extension, the polished concrete flooring marks the architect's design intent to those visiting for the first time. 

As one walks down the main corridor and reaches the social hub, the sound of footsteps changes acoustically, marking the transition from old to new.  

Link to the past

View from Hallway. Gundry & Ducker Architecture Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Multicolored
Gundry &amp; Ducker Architecture

View from Hallway.

Gundry & Ducker Architecture
Gundry &amp; Ducker Architecture
Gundry & Ducker Architecture

On this lower-level, a narrow corridor bisects the house, leading from the original sitting room at the front to the new extension. The home's bedrooms, study and shared bathroom are all accommodated on the upper-floor, away from the excitement. 

This concludes our tour but to see another inspiring terraced home extension, don't miss: Award-winning Hampstead extension.

Decorating home ideas from interior experts
Did this open your eyes to extending your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks