Is this Britain's most beautiful terrace home extension?

Architects from Gundry & Drucker Architect drew inspiration from modern materials and contemporary buildings to develop this striking terraced home extension.
Unlike anything we've seen before, the single-storey volume is a masterful interpretation of both context and modern residential home design. In particular, the way the palette of material extends from the heart of the interior right to the borders of the property.
You'll definitely be inspired by the way the architects have crafted the project, so scroll down to begin exploring!
Wow! Have you ever seen a terrace with a contemporary extension like this one?
Mounted vertically to emphasise the height of the structure, the dark-shaded timber panels provide the new volume with a bold identify. A box window with a built-in sliding doors punches through the rear wall to create an open concept for the extension's rear face.
The use of the timber panels extends well beyond the main building and reaches out to the far corners of the site. At the end of the garden there is a raised timber platform, which is designed a quaint outdoor setting.
The spatial planning of this zone demonstrates the clear thinking of the professionals.
The kitchen, dining and living volume that occupies the home's extension is a dramatic space. Light-filled and airy, this main family zone forges a strong connection to the decked garden outside. Thanks to our position in the room, we can observe the relationship of this house to the garden.
A confident use of materials plays a critical role in this project’s success.
Though glossier and smoother than the exterior timber panels, the kitchen cabinets and island bench share the same black shade as seen on the rear façade.
Obvious as soon as one enters the extension, the polished concrete flooring marks the architect's design intent to those visiting for the first time.
As one walks down the main corridor and reaches the social hub, the sound of footsteps changes acoustically, marking the transition from old to new.
On this lower-level, a narrow corridor bisects the house, leading from the original sitting room at the front to the new extension. The home's bedrooms, study and shared bathroom are all accommodated on the upper-floor, away from the excitement.
This concludes our tour but to see another inspiring terraced home extension, don't miss: Award-winning Hampstead extension.