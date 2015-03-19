Timeless kitchen designs

Take a look at this magnolia satin & terra oak kitchen from London based designers Urban Myth. This kitchen is flooded with natural light which is emphasised by the gleaming white floor and work tops. These features create a sense of space, which isn't in short supply here. The whole kitchen has been separated into a cooking and dining area for integrated open plan living that also gives an aesthetically pleasing distinction of space. As modern kitchens should do, this design takes into account our habits and the way we use space, offering us a sociable and practical room.

For more kitchen ideas, check out the top 6 kitchen trends for 2015