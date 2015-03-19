Timeless kitchen designs

The kitchen is a room which we use every day, and so we should invest in good quality fittings and appliances that are built to last. It is an important room, often described as the 'heart of the home' where families come together to cook and eat, where guests are entertained, and where we can be creative and experiment. The kitchen itself is timeless, and so too should be the design. That's why we have compiled some timelessly elegant and classic kitchens which will inspire you, whether you're completely refurbishing or just updating your kitchen. Take a look:
Designed by Elan Kitchens, this gorgeous modern white kitchen is part of a charming period building in Knightsbridge, London. Everything from the filigree design on the ceiling, to the grand double doors with a contemporary barbed wire effect, makes this kitchen unique. The edgy and modern elements are softened by the classical design and minimalist colour scheme, which ensures this kitchen will have the same positive impact for many years to come.
This chic and understated kitchen from Naked Kitchens incorporates traditional wooden work tops to stunning effect. Complemented by the timber flooring, which appears to be beechwood, the surfaces give the room a country feel whilst maintaining a modern edge. The white cabinets are typical of country style kitchens, but this design doesn't over-do the theme. Maintaining a restrained design which hints at a style with a few statement pieces is always better than a kitchen crammed to the brim with too many eye catching features.
Have you ever considered choosing an entirely white kitchen? This stylish kitchen boasts an ultra modern design that looks clean and fresh. We particularly enjoy the interplay between the stark white surfaces and stainless steel fridge and oven—total perfection!
This example demonstrates how you could achieve a classic kitchen with a more varied colour palette. The design combines different shades of white and cream for a layered, dynamic effect without being too bold. The rich brown tones of the chairs, and the warmth of the light brown wooden flooring and island top, also create a feeling of depth in this kitchen. The sleek black work surfaces take it from traditional to modern, and this contemporary twist is taken further with the addition of 3 quirky hanging light shades and modern spotlights on the ceiling.
Take a look at this magnolia satin & terra oak kitchen from London based designers Urban Myth. This kitchen is flooded with natural light which is emphasised by the gleaming white floor and work tops. These features create a sense of space, which isn't in short supply here. The whole kitchen has been separated into a cooking and dining area for integrated open plan living that also gives an aesthetically pleasing distinction of space. As modern kitchens should do, this design takes into account our habits and the way we use space, offering us a sociable and practical room.
