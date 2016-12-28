Stellar all-glass kitchen extension

Although this kitchen is tucked away behind a dividing wall, it's actually much larger than it might have looked at first glance. Aside from the glass walls and roof, the white colour scheme also makes the space appear larger. Additionally, it keeps the area fresh, with accents of mint green and touches of natural grey stone creating a visual depth.

This kitchen has everything a budding chef could want, with an integrated drinks cooler, two state of the art ovens, and not to mention a beautiful kitchen island for preparing meals. It's hard not to be envious of the lucky owners of this extension!

Well, that's the end of the tour but thankfully there are many more fantastic projects to discover, such as: Extending a small family bungalow.