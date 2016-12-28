Your browser is out-of-date.

Stellar all-glass kitchen extension

Richmond Kitchen Extension, Trombe Ltd


Today we're taking a look at a stunning glass extension, which has taken a traditional property in Richmond, London to the next level in terms of architectural design. The rear extension created a modern kitchen and dining space that will really blow you away. 

The design incorporates bolted glass connections, laminated beams, solar control glazing and a triple track minimal frame sliding door system. 

Let's take a closer look at what Trombe were able to achieve…

First glances

External Photo - Doors
External Photo—Doors

We adore the modern architecture on display, but what makes this extension so special is the way it's been designed in relation to the garden

The almost entirely transparent structure blurs the line between indoors and out, nature and technology. Only the sharp black lines of the supporting beams break up the flow of the glass, giving the addition a striking contemporary look which continues throughout the interior.

A clearer view

Internal photo
Internal photo

Now we've entered we gain a greater understanding into the design from the professionals at Trombe. Our eyes are immediately drawn towards the roof, which offers beautifully clear views of the sky above. Imagine cooking under the stars in this kitchen! It's fair to say that the architects' and owners', appreciation of nature really comes across here.

No colourful décor is required, as the colours of the world outside form a pleasant backdrop instead. The glass extension frames the luscious greenery in the garden and cleverly turns it into part of the interior design. 

Sleek aesthetics

External Photo - Roof
External Photo —Roof

The owners adore the striking glass forms of the extension and their interaction with the existing brickwork and characteristics of the main terrace. 

With its bold angles and eye-catching reflections, this is a perfect example of architecture meeting contemporary art. The considered approach to design makes the roof of this extension one to remember. 

Subtle elegance

Internal photo
Internal photo

Although this kitchen is tucked away behind a dividing wall, it's actually much larger than it might have looked at first glance. Aside from the glass walls and roof, the white colour scheme also makes the space appear larger. Additionally, it keeps the area fresh, with accents of mint green and touches of natural grey stone creating a visual depth. 

This kitchen has everything a budding chef could want, with an integrated drinks cooler, two state of the art ovens, and not to mention a beautiful kitchen island for preparing meals. It's hard not to be envious of the lucky owners of this extension!

Well, that's the end of the tour but thankfully there are many more fantastic projects to discover, such as: Extending a small family bungalow.

Would a modern extension like this work for your home?

