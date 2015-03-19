A Japanese house in Hampshire

Japanese houses are characterised by minimalism, quality materials, and optimally used space. This refined style has gradually found its way into British architectural design, increasingly in popularity and becoming more widely well received. Once deemed 'too modern' for European tastes, we are now embracing the sleek and contemporary designs previously exclusive to Japanese architecture. The house we're looking at today, designed by Tokyo and London based experts Astronaut Kawada Architecture, is actually located in rural Hampshire! The project evolved from a farmer’s longhouse, set on a rural hillside. The longhouse formed the core of the design, with the addition of extensions and an extensive restructuring of space. The aim was to capture the original spirit of the farm, whilst creating a modern, liveable home which fully connects with the surrounding landscape.

The design is structured with a scattering of rendered walls, stone, and glass, embedded into the side of the hill. The use of glass allows daylight to filter into the structure, purifying and animating the interior. The infallible attention to detail which is demonstrated in the design of the grounds and the exterior is also present inside the house—just see for yourself!