A Villa with a Second Lease of Life

Until recently this beautiful early 20th century villa, located in the charming market town of Perchtoldsdorf in Austria, stood in a state of disrepair and in need of some significant TLC. The new owners desired a modern spacious home that offered the best in contemporary living and comfort. However, they specifically wished that the historic Art Nouveau charm of the original building would not be lost in the process of modernising. Merging modernity with tradition is never easy, which is exactly why they called on the help of local experts Illiz Architektur.
Today, the villa boasts an amazing new modern interior that merges traditional elegance with a contemporary edge. The family can enjoy an exciting and stylish home that's spread across an incredible 207sqm. Come and take a look for yourself.
Perfectly captured by Hertha Hurnaus Photography.
Perfectly captured today, we begin to appreciate the ideal setting that the villa is positioned amongst. Everything appears perfect with every aspect of the house and garden looking as it should.
As part of the renovation work, certain aspects of the buildings structure were altered. Several eaves were dismantled and the original building was opened up more on the ground floor. As a result, the villa appears as a more reduced, simpler look, with the house now corresponding much more modern architectural ideas, while still retaining its historic charm.
Here the home is pictured before renovations had begun. Over the years the villa's previous owners had altered the original building's Art Nouveau period style with little regard for its heritage. It was a big project but the owners had confidence that the villa could experience a positive new chapter in its history.
The new addition to the house has a distinct contemporary look and feel. The contemporary structure replaces the original wooden porch—a typical feature of houses in this part of Austria. The load-bearing sections of the timber porch are covered by a network of varnished larch belts that give the structure an interesting look via pattern rather than colour. We love the choice of bi-folding patio doors that open the internal setting to the porch and garden beyond.
The architects have created an open plan living space more suited to the modern family lifestyle. The ground floor is now almost entirely one large room, merging the living area, kitchen, dining room and hallway seamlessly. The décor has been selected to reflect the home's new modern outlook with contemporary pieces being chosen. The retractable doors mean the villa remains light and airy, addressing the typical problem found in your typical older home.
The kitchen boasts key features typical to the minimalist trend that's popular at the moment. Immediately noticeable is the seamlessness of the kitchen, achieved by the expert choosing handleless cabinetry. The kitchen island design features hidden features, such as stainless steel oven and an integrated touch sensitive stove top. Overall, the space appears inteliigently designed and well balanced thanks to the professional know-how of Illiz Architektur.
We find ourselves upstairs in the attic, which is the location of a guest bedroom. Again highlighting the angled structure of the building is the white colour scheme. Amazingly, every surface in the space appears to be a shade of white, with the designer chair in sunny yellow providing the only splash of colour in the room.
The first thing we notice in the master bedroom is how the neutral décor and soft textures create a calm and peaceful atmosphere. It's the perfect place to relax and unwind after a long day. The wooden floorboards introduce a warm, earthy tone to the room, which is otherwise predominantly a variation of a shade of white, continuing the minimalist style of the rest of the home.
Inviting us to take a nap is the beautiful double bed, complete with light white cotton sheets and matching pillows. To enhance the peaceful experience the balcony doors can be left open to allow a soft breeze to enter and keep the room a pleasant temperature.
If you've enjoyed this project take a look at this Ideabook: The House with 60s Chic.