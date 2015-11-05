A Villa with a Second Lease of Life

Until recently this beautiful early 20th century villa, located in the charming market town of Perchtoldsdorf in Austria, stood in a state of disrepair and in need of some significant TLC. The new owners desired a modern spacious home that offered the best in contemporary living and comfort. However, they specifically wished that the historic Art Nouveau charm of the original building would not be lost in the process of modernising. Merging modernity with tradition is never easy, which is exactly why they called on the help of local experts Illiz Architektur.

Today, the villa boasts an amazing new modern interior that merges traditional elegance with a contemporary edge. The family can enjoy an exciting and stylish home that's spread across an incredible 207sqm. Come and take a look for yourself.

Perfectly captured by Hertha Hurnaus Photography.