White: It's a classic colour, and it's also a trendy one. In recent years, all-white interiors, or almost all-white interiors, have been making a big splash. In some ways, a white interior betokens wealth and a degree of single urbanity (it's hard to keep clean and not a great colour wall-to-wall in a house full of kids); but with wipe down surfaces and washable textiles it doesn't have to be completely out of reach for all of us. It's a tranquil and relaxing colour; some chromatherapists say that because white is made up of all the colours on the light spectrum, it's a colour of balance and harmony, and will bring those qualities to an interior. White will certainly bring light to a space, thanks to its light reflective qualities, which is one reason it's the most popular colour out there for walls. Today, we're going to take a look at some spaces that have made more extensive use of white: not just walls, but floors, furniture, textiles, and more.