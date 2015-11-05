The Cliff Hanger House

It's something we're all guilty of; daydreaming of getting away from the busy city life and escaping somewhere sunny for a well deserved holiday. Unfortunately for most of us, escaping to somewhere beautiful is a rarity but for a select lucky few, paradise is their home.

Today we invite you to take a tour of a spectacular home that's perched dramatically atop a coastal cliff. The focus of the experts from Lemons Bucket was to design a luxury beach house using the principles of minimalist design and be guided by the natural landscape. In addition, the design has been carefully crafted to maximise coastal orientation to ensure those inside enjoy panoramic views of the stunning scenery, whichever room they found themselves in. You simply must see it for yourself!