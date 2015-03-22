In the top spot is this 1920s semi detached family home with a beautifully maintained façade and modern interiors. To the back of the property, full height sliding glass doors lead out on to a generous terrace with wooden decking.

An open plan living and dining room embraces the Scandinavian style, and the kitchen has a simple design focused around clean lines and a minimalist palette. If you haven’t seen it already, check it out here.