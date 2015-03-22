This week, you've been inspired by a number of fantastic renovation projects from our experts. We've shown you period properties with modern extensions, the transformation of a traditional Scottish cottage, and offered you a selection of stylish and practical loft conversions. It seems that you can't get enough of home makeovers and extensions, so let's recap our top 5 from the week…
In the top spot is this 1920s semi detached family home with a beautifully maintained façade and modern interiors. To the back of the property, full height sliding glass doors lead out on to a generous terrace with wooden decking.
An open plan living and dining room embraces the Scandinavian style, and the kitchen has a simple design focused around clean lines and a minimalist palette. If you haven’t seen it already, check it out here.
This refurbished family home, located near the southern shore of the Thames in Wandsworth, has been updated and extended, with the addition of a winged flat roof of aluminium and fibreglass.
This stunning property offers a home office, large open plan living area and contemporary bathroom. Take a look at the completed project here.
Located on South Crown Street, in Aberdeen, Scotland, this heritage listed cottage has been fully refurbished. Modern Scandinavian inspired interiors contrast with a traditional stone exterior, and post-renovation, the house is looking light, spacious and well resolved.
check it out here if you haven’t already!
This week, we compiled some of the best loft conversions to inspire you to utilise the space you already have. Whether you need another bedroom, or fancy incorporating a home gym, these loft conversions illustrate just what can be achieved when you invest in extending your home!
See the full selection here.
At number 5 is this refurbished apartment in Barkston Gardens, London, which was in need of a makeover to bring it up to date. It has been cleverly reorganised to make the most of the internal space, and now boasts a well thought through, open-plan layout, suitable for a busy and sociable family.
Take a tour around the project here.