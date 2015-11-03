Scandinavian living without IKEA

When you think about adopting a Scandinavian design scheme in your home we bet that IKEA pops into your mind as a perfect location for sourcing some new furniture. Don't give into this urge though as the Scandinavian roots of IKEA have long been overshadowed by commercial interests and we have some great alternatives for you!

Scandinavian interior styling is fantastic because it naturally encourages simplicity so take a look at our suggestions for achieving a wonderful Scandi inspired home without ever needing to eat meatballs or assemble flatpack furniture!