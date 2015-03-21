Before & after: Renovation of an old mill

Today we want to introduce you to a wonderful before & after project. It is a historic building, first mentioned in documents dating back to the end of the 18th century. The Beerenbach mill is one of four mills between Eberstadt and low-Beerenbach, Germany. To begin with, the mill was used as for tanning leather, and in later on, as a fulling (or cloth) mill. In 1856 it was converted to a traditional grinding mill, and believe it or not, from 1924 until the 1960s it was a popular restaurant.! This was the last time the building was used commercially: since then, the building has been listed, having been deemed an important part of local and national heritage.

The architect Anja Thede from Architecture and Space Communications, built around the building and created within the historic walls a place of comfort, which both respects the tradition of the property and presents a contemporary, modern design. Let's take a closer look: