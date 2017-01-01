How you choose to decorate your home entrance says a lot about the interior of your home and, when you realise it's the first impression your property makes on new visitors, you see why it's so important to get it right.

The owners of this lovely house decided to add a modern porch to their home and the difference it has made is staggering! A seemingly simple wooden deck, what actually went into creating this fabulous façade adornment was extremely involved, so we thought we'd show you all the steps.

The building team did a wonderful job and are clearly adept at completing home design projects to amazingly high standards, so take a look at how much their efforts paid off…