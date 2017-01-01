How you choose to decorate your home entrance says a lot about the interior of your home and, when you realise it's the first impression your property makes on new visitors, you see why it's so important to get it right.
The owners of this lovely house decided to add a modern porch to their home and the difference it has made is staggering! A seemingly simple wooden deck, what actually went into creating this fabulous façade adornment was extremely involved, so we thought we'd show you all the steps.
The building team did a wonderful job and are clearly adept at completing home design projects to amazingly high standards, so take a look at how much their efforts paid off…
Given that this new entrance was going to be flanked by charming front garden landscaping, it was vital to ensure the finished product not only looked good, but functioned well too.
There's no point skipping the ground preparation stage, as shortcuts here would mean a lot of problems later on. With the battens and shingle in place, you can see what a sizeable entrance this will be.
This is no piece of cake entrance because, not only is there precise woodwork involved, but also brick work at the start.
Getting the step levels exactly the right height will have been tricky, not to mention all the wooden bracing that's set to hold the decking in place.
There really was no room for error!
Once all the preparation has been completed, actually laying the wooden decking boards isn't too much of a pain, but here you can see how precise everything needed to be.
The wood being used also had to be treated, and of the best quality, as nobody wants to be re-laying a porch every year!
You might be wondering why pebbles have been laid? Well, the answer is two-fold. In the first instance, they provide a solid foundation for the decking boards to sit on top of, but the extra function is drainage!
When rain falls, the water needs to be able to run through the gaps between the decking boards and drain away quickly to prevent the wood from rotting. Plus, with borders close by, drainage is even more vital.
What a statement this entrance makes now! Warm, inviting and so high-end, the whole area has been stained in a rich mahogany tone that's tonally perfect with the paint accent on the façade.
The mature shrubs that sit adjacent make the porch look as though it's always been here!
We said there was no room for error on this project and here's the proof.
Every edge can be seen, meaning that one false move or inaccurate cut would have rendered the beautiful angles totally defunct. By taking up as much space as possible, this porch was exposing itself to critique, but we can't see a single flaw!
Naturally, you wouldn't want to leave a delightful entrance like this bare and we love what the owners have done with the finished space.
Adding some comfortable seats, oversized lamps and pretty paper lanterns has made the whole area really come alive. What a fantastic sun trap it is too!
This picture let's you really appreciate how much of an impact something as simple as an entrance porch can make.
With the rich red wood mirroring the roof tiles perfectly, and the surrounding greenery helping to bed the new addition in, we think you'll agree this is a beautiful project that made so much more of the house!
For more façade inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 exterior gates that would impress your whole street!