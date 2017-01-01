12 great laundry solutions that'll make your life easier

Laundry is one of those household chores that never seems to end, right? You think you've put the last load on and suddenly a huge pile of dirty washing appears out of nowhere, making your want to scream!
Well, we think there's a way to make the washing far less of a nightmare… design your home with a fully functioning system for the laundry in mind. Bear with us, as we aren't being flippant when we say having a designated spot for laundry will make it much more enjoyable!
Interior designers have been busy creating some stunning laundry rooms that tap into our organisational dreams, but even if you can't spare an entire room for the purpose of washing, we have some great solutions for you.
Let's take a look!
This small but functional laundry station is ideal for one of those little rooms that never quite seem to have a purpose in your home. Think about box rooms or little utility spaces and you'll see that you have room for some storage racking and a washing machine.
How nice to have everything altogether!
Small yet effective, laundry baskets are a good way to make sure dirty clothes end up where they should, so don't just invest in one.
In a busy household, you would do well to have one in each bedroom and perhaps and extra one in the bathroom, but make sure everyone uses them!
Don't you just love this idea?
It makes perfect sense to have your washing machine located with your closet, as you can simply pop whatever you need in on a quick cycle, hang and dry, and never be waiting around or trying to find time to put a full load in.
The integral drying rack above the machine is also a fantastic idea!
Naturally, once you have done all your laundry, you need to know that you have enough space to hang and store all your clean garments. That's where a tidy, generous wardrobe comes in!
Have a mix of rails, shelves and drawers for maximum efficiency and pop some scented sachets in there to keep everything super fresh.
Towels and bed linen are so bulky en masse. Trying to find somewhere to store them can be a nightmare, especially if they wind up in your wardrobe, taking up valuable space.
Install some simple open-fronted shelves above your washing machine and the problem is solved!
You see? You don't need a huge amount of room to create a special laundry area, as this petite but functional example proves!
A disused corner will be more than enough room for two machines and by adding some worktop on top of them, you'll have a handy folding station as well..
Not as uncommon as you might think, keeping the washing machine in the bathroom is a good way to keep all the plumbed-in additions to your home in one place, without having it out on show.
Take the time to create a little laundry closet and you can keep all your detergent in there, as well as towels and bed linens.
Innovative laundry solutions really do make your life easier so don't overlook them.
Cabinets with pull out baskets and tall cupboards that can hide washing machines away are invaluable, meaning you can effectively create a laundry station in any room without it looking out of place.
The trick to successful laundry is keeping on top of it, so try to have a regular audit of your wardrobe and see what needs a freshen up.
We think a system whereby all work clothes are washed on a Friday evening, for example, makes perfect sense and you'll never be hunting for a shirt or skirt on Monday morning.
If you only have a slither of available space for your laundry machines, why not consider stacking them?
Use pretty cupboard doors to hide them away and nobody will ever guess that you've managed to stow a washer and a dryer in there. What a great idea for small kitchens!
You can't beat the feeling of air-dried clothes and it's so simple to get them, you'd be silly not to at least consider installing a washing line or a rotating airer.
Even a small garden can become a handy drying area, as you can simply take the line down whenever you want and put it back up when the sun comes out!
We all know that ironing is the worst part of laundry day, but not if you set yourself up with a comfortable area for doing it.
Get a proper ironing board that's height adjustable, grab a stool, pop the television on and get to it. You'll soon blitz through the pile and might find you actually feel more relaxed afterwards!
For more laundry inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 life-improving laundry hacks for all lazy people.