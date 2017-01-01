Your browser is out-of-date.

The five very best home improvement tips of 2016

Simply Minimal Home Staging, Venduta a Prima Vista Venduta a Prima Vista
We know we've inundated you with top home improvement tips in 2016, but there's no harm in taking a look at the top five, now that we're heading into 2017. 

We look forward to tackling interior design disasters with fresh vigour and feel sure all of these tips (which came from top interior designers) will be carried through into the next 12 months as well.

Read on if you want to get clued up on the best tips of the year, as they'll come in handy for your next project… we promise!

1. A little paint goes a long way

If there was one tip that we really took to heart last year, it's that a little colour goes a long way, especially if you use it in a clever way. 

Painting the inside of your front door is a fantastic idea that we know will be big news this year as well. Plus, some fun, bright storage is always a winner!

2. Clean and renovate the most important parts of your home

If you need to renovate your entire home, we hope we made it clear that starting with the rooms that are most used is the best course of action. 

Having a pretty and usable living room, for example, will go a long way to making your house instantly feel more like a home.

3. Built-in solutions add extra functionality

We were keen to emphasise the point that a small home isn't a big deal in 2016, so took the time to show you lots of fantastic built-in solutions that could make much more of your space. 

Hidden kitchens, sneaky storage and well thought out bathrooms all featured heavily and, as homes aren't going to grow, these are tips that will be handy this year as well!

4. Make your kitchen appliances more eco-friendly

When it comes to making your home a lot more efficient, energy-saving appliances are a must have. 

We really went to town in 2016, showing you just how much money you can save by having A++ rated kitchen appliances rather than electricity-guzzling varieties, and LED bulbs instead of halogens.

5. Invest in new energy-efficient windows

Replacing old windows with new double or tripled-glazed versions was a top tip last year and we know it's going to be popular in 2017 too. 

Don't see this as a huge expense. Instead, see it as a great way to make your home work for you, for less money. They really are an investment and can also change up the look of your home.

For more 2016 recaps, take a look at this Ideabook: homify's Kitchens of The Year 2016.

Which of these tips did you pay attention to last year?

No, Thanks