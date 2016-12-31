A cosy low-maintenance family home

This small but sweet Mediterranean home received an inspiring update by the talented home designers at Studio Matteoni. Curated for a young couple, the abode possess a unique style that shows influence from both classic and Scandinavian styles.
Since the couple were working full-time and had busy schedules, the main project aim focused upon creating a space that was simple and low-maintenance.
Prior to the update, the master bedroom just didn’t feel how it should have. The couple were always upset by how cold and one-dimensional it all was. Today, the reimagined master bedroom is a vision of perfection.
A backdrop of white, beige and cream highlights this space's best features, while style is brought to the space via the inspired collection of home furnishing.
A challenge for Studio Matteoni was ensuring light penetration due to the size of the home's original windows. We can see from the corresponding image how tangibly light the bedroom is today thanks to the resized window.
When the drapes are rolled up, the incoming light dramatically improves the once gloomy room.
The newly lightened setting provided an enticing canvas for the designers to do their work.
To address the one-dimensional look of the bedroom, the interior designers infused texture into the space through a number of different outlets. The modern wallpaper was a crucial addition to the scheme, helping give the bedroom personality and depth.
With its neutral colour scheme, practical arrangement and soft textures, the living room ticks all the boxes. Not only a good-looking addition, the L-shaped sofa is of perfect proportions for the available floor space and helps make the space feel so very cosy.
Before we move on to the next room, did you notice the light fittings installed into the wall unit? It's the small details that perfect this décor.
Last but certainly not least, we catch a glimpse of the reworked bathroom situated across from the master. The décor embraces the characteristics of the Mediterranean and combines them with modern elements to create something completely original.
The patterned wall tiles, which have been repurposed from another home, make for a mesmerising feature of the washing area. A wooden unit floating underneath helps create tactility and a natural contrast.
