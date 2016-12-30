Terrific terraced home transformation

As we reflect on an exciting year, we’ve come to realise just how fantastic 2016 has been for British home design projects.
In a year stacked with standouts, it’s difficult to pick a favourite. However, we simply cannot look past the must-see British home, which taught us a great deal about modern warehouse conversions here in the UK.
The project featured in today’s Ideabook continues the high standard set this year by British firms.
Check it out by scrolling down!
After years of saving and hard work, the owners of this terraced house finally saved enough money to renovate. They had a clear vision of what they wanted to achieve, but little of the know how. That's where the professionals from Progressive Design London stepped in to lend a hand. The firm, having completed a plethora of home improvement projects, were more than capable of achieving the couples' vision.
This photo provides us with an overview of the major changes made at the rear of the property. Rising to a single-level, a new extension expands outwards over the former garden.
To ensure its appropriateness within its urban context, the new volume is set back a reasonable distance from side and rear boundaries, while direct views into neighbouring properties have been avoided.
The new extension hosts a wonderful modern concept, which has redefined the family's relationship with their home. An important design consideration for the extension was its connectivity with the outdoor setting.
Measuring the full length and width of the rear face, bi-folding doors ensure the extension has an open concept that promotes good light penetration and ventilation.
We can see how a positive connection with the new look backyard has been achieved with these fantastic modern additions. When extra cash becomes available, the family plan to invest in some outdoor furniture. Perhaps a barbecue could also be a good investment.
Stepping inside, we begin to understand the design vision from Progressive Design London, and how it has altered the way the whole home looks and functions.
Thanks to its open-plan layout, the extension's main living zone possesses a sense of space that only a modern build can achieve. Designed as a holistic space, the extension is to be used as a space for cooking, dining and socialising.
Pronouncing itself from within the space is a modern kitchen. The minimalist inspired design features sleek finishes and stunning light fittings. The green strip-lighting, hosted within the island bench and splash back, bring a a vibrant décor accent within a largely neutral scheme.
Prior to the renovation, this bathroom was a constant source of disappointment for the household. Thankfully, this is no longer the case!
A drastic reconfiguration has created space for luxurious features. We are looking at the stylish and shapely bathtub that takes up a large percentage of the room. Take note of the tub's deep bowl design, which allows for a relaxing bathing experience.
No matter how difficult it can be for the family to wake up in the morning, this washroom has helped make getting ready for work and school super easy.
Like the bathroom seen before, a reconfiguration has made drastic improvements within the room possible.
An improved sense of space can be attributed to the choice of tiles, which are perfectly suited to the layout. Notice too how the glass shower screen ensures a seamless and transparent perception.
To close our tour, we’ve been given permission to pop our heads inside the spare bedroom. Oozing with a sense of comfort and maturity, we simply adore every aspect of the updated space.
Not just a pretty face, the bedroom hosts plenty of practical features that make life easy. Check out the new in-built wardrobes that provide those sleeping here with convenient access to usable and secure storage space.