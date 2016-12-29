This extension is something special

It can be upsetting to see the old houses in our neighbourhoods disappearing and being replaced by the typical 'McMansion' style house. Perhaps if we all stopped to think about the impact of losing these houses is having on the neighbourhood character and environment, then more would choose a better outcome.

At homify, we believe that no matter how ugly or disused a property may be, it always has potential to be something incredible. This statement rings true in the following Ideabook, where a period home was given new life following an extension project by David Willis Architect.

Scroll down to tour the extension…