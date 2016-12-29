Your browser is out-of-date.

This extension is something special

It can be upsetting to see the old houses in our neighbourhoods disappearing and being replaced by the typical 'McMansion' style house. Perhaps if we all stopped to think about the impact of losing these houses is having on the neighbourhood character and environment, then more would choose a better outcome. 

At homify, we believe that no matter how ugly or disused a property may be, it always has potential to be something incredible. This statement rings true in the following Ideabook, where a period home was given new life following an extension project by David Willis Architect

Scroll down to tour the extension…  

Brimming with life

As is common with older builds, this semi-detached house was suffering from a number of problems related to its design and age. However, despite its flaws, the owners felt a strong attachment to their home. 

Moving was one option, as was knocking down and starting again. After sharing ideas with local professionals from David Willis Architect, it was decided that an extension could provide the ideal solution. 

We can see the extension in the above image. Wrapped in glass and totally modern, the new extension provides a stylistic departure from the existing property. 

A vibrant interior

The benefits of this extension's modern design are revealed once we're inside. 

Brimming with style and top-of-the-line features is the new kitchen. This cooking space acts as the heart of the home, providing a great spot for the family to gather together. A long and lean kitchen bench is the focal point within the extension, acting as both a surface to prepare food and a breakfast bar. 

Later in the evening the colourfully shaded hanging kitchen lighting sets the scene to transform into a cocktail bar. 

Colourful mix

Due to the extension's windows being of perfect size, location and orientation, the interiors are blessed with the perfect amount of daylight. Positioning themselves in the ideal spot next to the window are the colourful dining chairs. 

With the morning sun beaming in, we can imagine how invigorating the morning breakfast would be in this house. The eclectic mix of colour brought by these dining chairs brings positivity and vibrance to the space. 

Bright future

The home's existing rooms have been integrated with the extension flawlessly, with multiple links improving the flow and layout of the entire ground-floor plan. 

With the creation of a modern kitchen and diner, older rooms have been repurposed to suit the family's new needs, creating a greater flexibility to the household. 

Does an extension like this appeal to you?

