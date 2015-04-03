Bathroom tile designs

Tiles are a popular and obvious choice in the bathroom. The sheer variety of styles, colours, and materials, provides renovators with the opportunity to be creative and to show their own unique interpretation of modern bathroom design.

It's important when choosing tiles for the bathroom to take into consideration the overall effect you are trying to achieve. Tile characteristics such as the texture and size contributes to the look and mood created in the bathroom. Though it's not only about aesthetic elements. The practicality of tiles is almost unrivalled due to their water resistance, durability and easy to clean qualities. We understand there's a great deal to consider, so let us show you how to make the right decisions in your bathroom.