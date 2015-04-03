Bathroom tile designs

Tiles are a popular and obvious choice in the bathroom. The sheer variety of styles, colours, and materials, provides renovators with the opportunity to be creative and to show their own unique interpretation of modern bathroom design.
It's important when choosing tiles for the bathroom to take into consideration the overall effect you are trying to achieve. Tile characteristics such as the texture and size contributes to the look and mood created in the bathroom. Though it's not only about aesthetic elements. The practicality of tiles is almost unrivalled due to their water resistance, durability and easy to clean qualities. We understand there's a great deal to consider, so let us show you how to make the right decisions in your bathroom.
Mosaic tiles have been a standard choice in homes for generations, their distinct style even dates back to Greek and Roman periods. Despite their long history, the appeal of mosaic tiles only seems to increase over time. In this modern bathroom the mosaic tiles are comprised of glass and have been used in conjunction with monolithic stone sinks. The tiles light browns and creamy white shades create an open and light feel to the bathroom.
Looking to create the ambiance of a luxury health spa in your bathroom? It's easier than you think! You'll be amazed how tiles can give the bathroom a desired look and feel. Here we see large brown tiling that is typical of European spas used on the wall and surfaces surrounding the bath. The earthy brown shade has a distinct warm underglow that pairs beautifully with the white ceramic bathtub.
Giving the impression of a brick wall, these tiles are a recent design trend that provides a real wow factor. The brick shaped tiling gives the room a certain depth, whilst the glossy finish interplays wonderfully with the lighting selection. Black and white colour scheme really highlights the natural hardwood flooring.
Deep red pattern tiles set a fabulous new tone in this bathroom. The stunning red feature wall adds variety and interest to the bathroom. The room is fresh and bright due to the dominant white shade of the surfaces along with the influx of natural light. Here we can also see how bathroom walls and floors can be made up of several different tile types. Combining different tile sizes can be perfect for creating a unique and stylish finish in your bathroom.
A showcase of Beverly Hills’ definitive style. Experts at Drummonds have cleverly integrated bright, colourful accents in the choice of bathroom accessories and have emphasised the same bold shapes as seen in the décor and glamour of the Art Deco era. There's a particular appreciation for pattern tiling which is combined with an industrial inspired white wall tile and fittings.
Bathrooms can provide a certain freedom to make a statement. Most experts urge caution when using dark tones in the bathroom, especially if the room is limited in space or natural light. On the other hand, darker colours can be used effectively to create dramatic effects. This is exactly what has been achieved in this bathroom overseen by Nicola Holden Designs. The dark, almost moody colour of the stone interplays wonderfully with the lighting and simple décor.
