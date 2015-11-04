Vegan homes: your simple guide

From the title you would be instantly forgiven for thinking we were going to show you a home infused with radicalism and brazen slogans everywhere but, in reality, we want to show you how you can infuse your house with much-loved accessories and furniture that are usually reserved for people that don't mind using animal by-products in their home.

You may not want to use animal products but that doesn't mean you don't like the appeal of a fluffy rug underfoot or a smooth, cool sofa so let us give you our tips for creating a stylish and beautiful vegan home that will have non-vegans believing that you have had a lifestyle rethink!