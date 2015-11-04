10 ideas to decorate modern houses

Modern homes can be breathtaking in their design and architecture but if you're clueless as to how best to decorate the interior, you will effectively undo all the hard work of your design team. We can't let that happen, can we?

Taking the exterior of your home into account, you need to know how to use colour, accessories and how to really showcase the many facets of your house to make them different and unique. So, we have put together some tips for decorating a modern house hallway.

Remember, these are a guide and not prescriptive, so see what will work for you and adapt as you need to, then tell us about your project and the results!