Tips for decorating your windows this spring

Spring is a time of refreshing rejuvenation, a moment where the weather begins to warm, and injects a little extra verve into our everyday routine. No matter what you call it, Frühling, primavera, or printemps, spring in every country signals the end of a cooler winter spell, and heralds the warmer flourishing season of renewal and rebirth. So whether you are in Britain, Germany, France, Italy, or perhaps some far flung corner of the globe, spring is an undeniably fresh and beautiful time of the year. Time to put the spring back into your home décor, with particular focus on making the most of your windows. Windows let the fresh spring air into your domestic space and they are often the focal point for a room. When dressed correctly, your windows can infuse a sense of cheeriness, and add a little design oomph to your dwelling.

But where to start? Colours, ornamentation, curtains and greenery are all considerations to make when decorating your windows for spring—take a look at the examples and hints below, and begin renovating your home for the forthcoming warm and sunny springtime.