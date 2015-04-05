Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Tips for decorating your windows this spring

press profile homify press profile homify
Fentiman Road, Vauxhall, Emmett Russell Architects Emmett Russell Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

Spring is a time of refreshing rejuvenation, a moment where the weather begins to warm, and injects a little extra verve into our everyday routine. No matter what you call it, Frühling, primavera, or printemps, spring in every country signals the end of a cooler winter spell, and heralds the warmer flourishing season of renewal and rebirth. So whether you are in Britain, Germany, France, Italy, or perhaps some far flung corner of the globe, spring is an undeniably fresh and beautiful time of the year. Time to put the spring back into your home décor, with particular focus on making the most of your windows. Windows let the fresh spring air into your domestic space and they are often the focal point for a room. When dressed correctly, your windows can infuse a sense of cheeriness, and add a little design oomph to your dwelling. 

But where to start? Colours, ornamentation, curtains and greenery are all considerations to make when decorating your windows for spring—take a look at the examples and hints below, and begin renovating your home for the forthcoming warm and sunny springtime.

Pretty planters

Laundry Cottage, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Windows & doorsWindow decoration
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Laundry Cottage, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

If you haven’t already started your spring decorating, now is the time to do so—with the warmer months rolling in, and 2014-2015 the hottest year on record, it is time to create a domestic space that invites the sunlight in, and says goodbye to the colder winter months. And the best way to achieve this? With some bright colourful window planters. Window planters are an excellent way to brighten the façade of your home, whilst creating an interesting and bright focal point from within. These days there are numerous options, styles and design, so visit your local homewares shop or nursery, and reinvigorate your winter windows with a burst of colour and cheer.

Fresh window dressings

homify Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
homify

homify
homify
homify

Put a little spring back in your step (pardon the pun) with some fresh, bright and new curtains or blinds. As winter is well and truly last season, you will want to enliven your indoor space, starting first with your windows. This example displays a beautiful bright living space, replete with long hanging drapes, patterned with a spring-time themed motif that brings life and colour into this room.

Wild and in-keeping

Fentiman Road, Vauxhall, Emmett Russell Architects Emmett Russell Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Emmett Russell Architects

Fentiman Road, Vauxhall

Emmett Russell Architects
Emmett Russell Architects
Emmett Russell Architects

If you like a natural look, why not enhance the view from your windows with some balcony or window planters. Unlike the aforementioned window planters, these delightfully modern holders contain wild and native grasses and flowers, creating a cottage garden in one’s own window space.

The beautiful balcony

homify Balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

Your spring window rejuvenation needn’t be reserved purely for framed windows; balconies need beautifying too, as they will be key places to spend time once the summer arrives. This balcony space is perfectly adorned with the right amount of greenery, and an excellent choice of comfortable yet stylish furniture on which to perch oneself to take in the sun’s rays.

Modern use of greenery

Квартира с двумя спальнями в Москве, Студия Татьяны Гребневой Студия Татьяны Гребневой Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
Студия Татьяны Гребневой

Студия Татьяны Гребневой
Студия Татьяны Гребневой
Студия Татьяны Гребневой

When decorating your windows for spring, consider the use of greenery as a smart infusion of nature and organic beauty. This space utilises several different varieties of plants to create a space that is modern yet inviting. Moreover the draped curtains are whimsical and invite the light into the space without blocking the view to the sunroom.

Cute ornamentation

Colmeallie, Glen Esk, Brechin, Angus, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Windows & doorsWindow decoration
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Colmeallie, Glen Esk, Brechin, Angus

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Of course spring window décor wouldn’t be complete without some delightful decoration such as these mosaic-tiled ducks perched upon this exterior windowsill. If ducks are not your cup of tea, try some interior décor such as a stylish modern vase, a row of contemporary fairy lights, or perhaps even a combination of several items. Remember, when adorning your windows, ensure you do not overdo it. Employ a less is more attitude, and only select items for which you truly enjoy viewing, and brighten your day with their style and charm.

Stylishly paved courtyards
How do you prepare for spring? We would love your feedback in the comments below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks