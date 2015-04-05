Tips for decorating your windows this spring

Spring is a time of refreshing rejuvenation, a moment where the weather begins to warm, and injects a little extra verve into our everyday routine. No matter what you call it, Frühling, primavera, or printemps, spring in every country signals the end of a cooler winter spell, and heralds the warmer flourishing season of renewal and rebirth. So whether you are in Britain, Germany, France, Italy, or perhaps some far flung corner of the globe, spring is an undeniably fresh and beautiful time of the year. Time to put the spring back into your home décor, with particular focus on making the most of your windows. Windows let the fresh spring air into your domestic space and they are often the focal point for a room. When dressed correctly, your windows can infuse a sense of cheeriness, and add a little design oomph to your dwelling.
But where to start? Colours, ornamentation, curtains and greenery are all considerations to make when decorating your windows for spring—take a look at the examples and hints below, and begin renovating your home for the forthcoming warm and sunny springtime.
If you haven’t already started your spring decorating, now is the time to do so—with the warmer months rolling in, and 2014-2015 the hottest year on record, it is time to create a domestic space that invites the sunlight in, and says goodbye to the colder winter months. And the best way to achieve this? With some bright colourful window planters. Window planters are an excellent way to brighten the façade of your home, whilst creating an interesting and bright focal point from within. These days there are numerous options, styles and design, so visit your local homewares shop or nursery, and reinvigorate your winter windows with a burst of colour and cheer.
Put a little spring back in your step (pardon the pun) with some fresh, bright and new curtains or blinds. As winter is well and truly last season, you will want to enliven your indoor space, starting first with your windows. This example displays a beautiful bright living space, replete with long hanging drapes, patterned with a spring-time themed motif that brings life and colour into this room.
If you like a natural look, why not enhance the view from your windows with some balcony or window planters. Unlike the aforementioned window planters, these delightfully modern holders contain wild and native grasses and flowers, creating a cottage garden in one’s own window space.
Your spring window rejuvenation needn’t be reserved purely for framed windows; balconies need beautifying too, as they will be key places to spend time once the summer arrives. This balcony space is perfectly adorned with the right amount of greenery, and an excellent choice of comfortable yet stylish furniture on which to perch oneself to take in the sun’s rays.
When decorating your windows for spring, consider the use of greenery as a smart infusion of nature and organic beauty. This space utilises several different varieties of plants to create a space that is modern yet inviting. Moreover the draped curtains are whimsical and invite the light into the space without blocking the view to the sunroom.
Of course spring window décor wouldn’t be complete without some delightful decoration such as these mosaic-tiled ducks perched upon this exterior windowsill. If ducks are not your cup of tea, try some interior décor such as a stylish modern vase, a row of contemporary fairy lights, or perhaps even a combination of several items. Remember, when adorning your windows, ensure you do not overdo it. Employ a less is more attitude, and only select items for which you truly enjoy viewing, and brighten your day with their style and charm.