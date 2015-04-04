Stylishly paved courtyards

When we think of courtyards, our minds drift to beautiful spaces attached to one’s home, a place of reflection, filled with foliage, where we can take in the sun and fresh cool air. Perhaps we imagine a glorious Spanish hacienda, drenched in sunlight, and oozing a sense of freedom and easy-living—or a French terrace, with delicate lace work, vintage tiles, and a frosty bottle of champagne. Whatever your idea of a courtyard may be, it is most definitely a getaway—a peaceful slice of paradise within busy and often cramped city and suburban architecture. As the weather starts to warm, many of us are beginning to venture outdoors once again, and what better way than within our very own paved courtyard?

If you are considering converting your garden space into a cosy and usable patio, take a look at the following examples below, and create a space upon which to dine, relax, socialise and entertain.