Stylishly paved courtyards

When we think of courtyards, our minds drift to beautiful spaces attached to one’s home, a place of reflection, filled with foliage, where we can take in the sun and fresh cool air. Perhaps we imagine a glorious Spanish hacienda, drenched in sunlight, and oozing a sense of freedom and easy-living—or a French terrace, with delicate lace work, vintage tiles, and a frosty bottle of champagne. Whatever your idea of a courtyard may be, it is most definitely a getaway—a peaceful slice of paradise within busy and often cramped city and suburban architecture. As the weather starts to warm, many of us are beginning to venture outdoors once again, and what better way than within our very own paved courtyard? 

If you are considering converting your garden space into a cosy and usable patio, take a look at the following examples below, and create a space upon which to dine, relax, socialise and entertain.

The rooftop courtyard

The paved rooftop courtyard is the ultimate in stylish entertaining space—the perfectly overgrown foliage is flawlessly trimmed, and the furniture is sophisticated and tasteful. Creating this style of courtyard in your home can be a challenge is you are not a proficient gardener, but with the help of a professional, you can emulate this design with ease. Simply add wrought iron furniture, white flowering hedge, topiaries, and a clean white stone or slate tile. To add to the chic fabulousness of your space, consider a feature tree or plant with a timber table built around it—you will have an elegant alfresco dining space, and an organic sunshade as well.

Outdoor paradise

Who doesn’t love getting outdoors and spending a little time relaxing in the sun? This paved courtyard exhibits style, effortlessness and is an excellent place to sit back and enjoy the sweet scents of the surrounding blossoms. The key to this paved courtyard is its idyllic ambience, created by a good volume of overgrown and flourishing floral plants. Moreover, consider the walls to the paved space, they enclose the areas, but still allow an airiness and openness. You don’t need to spend a fortune on walls for your paved courtyard either—take some cues from this example and consider planters that allow the plants to become the main barrier for privacy.

Gorgeous vintage bricks

This beautiful paved courtyard is replete with vintage red bricks---they provide a sense of intrigue and whimsical adventure. You could imagine yourself sipping an aperitif on one of the benches, while the warm breeze whizzes past you and the sun streams down upon your cheeks. If you are thinking of creating a paved courtyard, it is important to consider the flooring options. Cement, tiles or bricks are the common popular choices, but you may wish to experiment with terracotta for a classic hacienda vibe. If you are undertaking a DIY, you should ensure the area is level and flat, furthermore, don’t change the drainage, or you may create a space that pools water in awkward spaces, or worse yet, floods your home.

Excellently styled space

A paved courtyard wouldn’t be complete without a stylish set of outdoor furniture, and this example has it all—comfortable seating, repurposed pallet-come-daybed and colourful yet tasteful accessories. This setting illustrates a great way to utilise slate tiles and combine them with well matching timber furniture, the space is energised and ready for the warm spring months.

Alfresco dining

What better way to utilise your paved courtyard area, than with an alfresco dining space? This example is a beautiful demonstration of slate tiles with wrought iron furniture and stone table. In addition to this, the overgrown nature of the foliage evokes a sense of secrecy and mystery, while the area’s ambience is charming and welcoming.

What do you love about paved courtyards? Let us know in the comments below

