22 New Year's resolutions for your home (you can actually keep!)

It's all very well promising yourself that you're going to eat more healthily and imbibe a little less in 2017, but why set yourself such unattainable goals when your home offers a wealth of totally doable potential?
We're talking about tackling all those niggling home improvements you keep meaning to do but keep putting off! Just imagine how much better you'll feel knowing that your home is in tip top condition, running as efficiently as possible and won't cost you a lot of money for emergency plumber call-outs.
Read one, make a checklist and then get cracking on some attainable New Year's resolutions!
It's as simple as using a bleach cleaner. Shower, spritz then leave and you'll be shocked at how mildew-free your bathroom becomes!
Nobody actually likes doing this, but you need to get rid of all the lint that's clogging up your filter.
homify hint: The lint makes for great fire lighter!
When you've finished the last of the Christmas clear up, pour some vinegar and baking soda into your dishwasher and run a hot cycle. It will get it sparkling clean and smelling great.
Grab the ladder and get up there! Fallen leaves are a major cause of gutter blockages, so scoop them out and feel like you've accomplished something.
You only need to knock your water temperature down a few degrees and you'll start saving money.
Run all your taps one at a time and check that your drains are running freely and quickly. If you spot a slow drain, tackle it now!
Did you know there are some amazing products out there which you can spray onto your shower screen that act as a protective film and prevent streaks and mildew? Well, there are!
If you've been putting off dealing with a draughty window, grab the sealant and plug that gap!
A termite or woodworm problem can go unnoticed until it's too late, so prevent a nasty surprise by checking all your wood, (including your foundations) and treat anything that looks at risk.
A squeaky floor is one of those things that annoys you but you never find time to fix. Nail down loose boards or add talc, to get that squeak gone!
There's never a bad time to beef up your home security, so think about adding extra locks or even a gate at the end of your drive. Your insurance premiums might even come down.
You can pick up window alarms cheaply and they offer extra of peace of mind, which is priceless.
Your garage houses some valuable belongings, so don't miss an opportunity to brace your doors and make them a little tougher.
You might not realise just how many valuables you have in your home, but with jewellery, house deeds and birth certificates all in there, you need a safe.
Perfect for making your home more beautiful and burglar-proof, motion sensor lighting is cheap to buy, easy to install and a great addition.
This is a good habit so many of us forget to get into. If a water leak happened, how long would it go unnoticed? Find your stop cock and start cutting off the supply before you go on your travels.
We all have so many electrical devices these days that our electricity supply must be under constant strain. Prevent dangerous power surges by installing an anti-surge box, which can be found in all good electrical shops.
It can't just be us that like shredding documents, can it?
Grab a small home office shredder so you can destroy any letters containing your personal information. This is a habit we all need to get into!
If you want to know how you can improve the energy efficiency of your home, book an energy audit. A professional will be able to suggest ways you can get to that coveted A++ rating!
We all keep meaning to get up in the loft to add more insulation, but we never find the time. Well, now is the time, as many DIY shops will have great offers on insulation at this time of year.
homify hint: Don't forget to also grab a vapour mask as fibreglass is nasty stuff!
Do you keep meaning to set up a monthly filing system for all your bills? Well, do it now! It's easier at the beginning of the year and all you'll need is a box file and some plastic wallets.
If your home always feels a little drab from the outside, why not spruce it up a little by adding some potted plants? Quick, easy and cheap, it'll make a big difference and make you feel good about tackling the problem!
For more New Year's tips tips, take a look at this Ideabook:
Now Christmas is over what can I do with the tree?.