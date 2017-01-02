Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

22 New Year's resolutions for your home (you can actually keep!)

press profile homify press profile homify
Mackintosh Traditional Kitchen, AD3 Design Limited AD3 Design Limited KitchenSinks & taps
Loading admin actions …

It's all very well promising yourself that you're going to eat more healthily and imbibe a little less in 2017, but why set yourself such unattainable goals when your home offers a wealth of totally doable potential? 

We're talking about tackling all those niggling home improvements you keep meaning to do but keep putting off! Just imagine how much better you'll feel knowing that your home is in tip top condition, running as efficiently as possible and won't cost you a lot of money for emergency plumber call-outs.

Read one, make a checklist and then get cracking on some attainable New Year's resolutions!

1. Prevent bathroom mold

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

It's as simple as using a bleach cleaner. Shower, spritz then leave and you'll be shocked at how mildew-free your bathroom becomes!

2. Clean out your dryer lint trap

Belgravia - Laundry/Ironing Room off Roof Terrace Meltons Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Meltons

Belgravia—Laundry/Ironing Room off Roof Terrace

Meltons
Meltons
Meltons

Nobody actually likes doing this, but you need to get rid of all the lint that's clogging up your filter. 

homify hint: The lint makes for great fire lighter!

3. Finally run a cleaning cycle on the dishwasher

homify Classic style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

When you've finished the last of the Christmas clear up, pour some vinegar and baking soda into your dishwasher and run a hot cycle. It will get it sparkling clean and smelling great.

4. Check your gutters

homify Modern conservatory
homify

homify
homify
homify

Grab the ladder and get up there! Fallen leaves are a major cause of gutter blockages, so scoop them out and feel like you've accomplished something.

5. Turn down your water thermostat

Standard Boiler Installation, SGS Heating & Electrical Ltd SGS Heating & Electrical Ltd
SGS Heating &amp; Electrical Ltd

Standard Boiler Installation

SGS Heating & Electrical Ltd
SGS Heating &amp; Electrical Ltd
SGS Heating & Electrical Ltd

You only need to knock your water temperature down a few degrees and you'll start saving money.

6. Check your drains

Sink with drain grooves on the worktop AD3 Design Limited KitchenSinks & taps
AD3 Design Limited

Sink with drain grooves on the worktop

AD3 Design Limited
AD3 Design Limited
AD3 Design Limited

Run all your  taps one at a time and check that your drains are running freely and quickly. If you spot a slow drain, tackle it now!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Treat your shower screen

Marseilles Lakes Bathrooms Modern bathroom
Lakes Bathrooms

Marseilles

Lakes Bathrooms
Lakes Bathrooms
Lakes Bathrooms

Did you know there are some amazing products out there which you can spray onto your shower screen that act as a protective film and prevent streaks and mildew? Well, there are!

8. Re-seal a draughty window

Bay Window William Morris Sill length Curtains WAFFLE Design Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
WAFFLE Design

Bay Window William Morris Sill length Curtains

WAFFLE Design
WAFFLE Design
WAFFLE Design

If you've been putting off dealing with a draughty window, grab the sealant and plug that gap!

9. Check all your woodwork for pests

Courtyard House - East Dulwich, Designcubed Designcubed Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Designcubed

Courtyard House — East Dulwich

Designcubed
Designcubed
Designcubed

A termite or woodworm problem can go unnoticed until it's too late, so prevent a nasty surprise by checking all your wood, (including your foundations) and treat anything that looks at risk.

10. Silence floor squeaks

Parquet Flooring After Sanding And Sealing Floor Sanding Co parquet floor,parquet blocks,parquet herringbone
Floor Sanding Co

Parquet Flooring After Sanding And Sealing

Floor Sanding Co
Floor Sanding Co
Floor Sanding Co

A squeaky floor is one of those things that annoys you but you never find time to fix. Nail down loose boards or add talc, to get that squeak gone!

11. Add extra security

The Gate House Clayton Munroe Windows & doorsDoorknobs & accessories Iron/Steel clayton munroe,kingston,band hinge,door hinge
Clayton Munroe

The Gate House

Clayton Munroe
Clayton Munroe
Clayton Munroe

There's never a bad time to beef up your home security, so think about adding extra locks or even a gate at the end of your drive. Your insurance premiums might even come down.

12. Fit window alarms

Feataure Windows Marvin Windows and Doors UK Classic style windows & doors
Marvin Windows and Doors UK

Feataure Windows

Marvin Windows and Doors UK
Marvin Windows and Doors UK
Marvin Windows and Doors UK

You can pick up window alarms cheaply and they offer extra of peace of mind, which is priceless. 

13. Assess your garage security

6m x 6m Wooden double garage Regency Timber Buildings LTD Classic style garage/shed
Regency Timber Buildings LTD

6m x 6m Wooden double garage

Regency Timber Buildings LTD
Regency Timber Buildings LTD
Regency Timber Buildings LTD

Your garage houses some valuable belongings, so don't miss an opportunity to brace your doors and make them a little tougher.

14. Invest in a serious safe

homify Modern study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

You might not realise just how many valuables you have in your home, but with jewellery, house deeds and birth certificates all in there, you need a safe.

15. Install motion lighting

homify Classic style houses Bricks White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Perfect for making your home more beautiful and burglar-proof, motion sensor lighting is cheap to buy, easy to install and a great addition.

16. Start turning off your water when you go away

Industrial Kitchen With American Diner Feel homify Industrial style kitchen Solid Wood Blue bianco venato,monobloc tap,clearwater stereo,windows,drainer grooves,pendant light
homify

Industrial Kitchen With American Diner Feel

homify
homify
homify

This is a good habit so many of us forget to get into. If a water leak happened, how long would it go unnoticed? Find your stop cock and start cutting off the supply before you go on your travels.

17. Install surge protectors for electrical devices

Cable-Tidy Home Office Desk Finoak LTD Study/officeDesks
Finoak LTD

Cable-Tidy Home Office Desk

Finoak LTD
Finoak LTD
Finoak LTD

We all have so many electrical devices these days that our electricity supply must be under constant strain. Prevent dangerous power surges by installing an anti-surge box, which can be found in all good electrical shops.

18. Start shredding private documents

Menora Residence Moda Interiors Modern study/office
Moda Interiors

Menora Residence

Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors

It can't just be us that like shredding documents, can it? 

Grab a small home office shredder so you can destroy any letters containing your personal information. This is a habit we all need to get into!

19. Have an energy audit done

Front facade and entrance The Chase Architecture Modern houses
The Chase Architecture

Front facade and entrance

The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture

If you want to know how you can improve the energy efficiency of your home, book an energy audit. A professional will be able to suggest ways you can get to that coveted A++ rating!

20. Add more insulation to your home

strawbale insulation allmermacke Modern houses Sisal/Straw
allmermacke

strawbale insulation

allmermacke
allmermacke
allmermacke

We all keep meaning to get up in the loft to add more insulation, but we never find the time. Well, now is the time, as many DIY shops will have great offers on insulation at this time of year. 

homify hint: Don't forget to also grab a vapour mask as fibreglass is nasty stuff!

21. File all your bills properly

homify Minimalist study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

Do you keep meaning to set up a monthly filing system for all your bills? Well, do it now! It's easier at the beginning of the year and all you'll need is a box file and some plastic wallets.

22. Add some pizzazz to your home entrance

Reinstalling Character and Charm homify Modern windows & doors
homify

Reinstalling Character and Charm

homify
homify
homify

If your home always feels a little drab from the outside, why not spruce it up a little by adding some potted plants? Quick, easy and cheap, it'll make a big difference and make you feel good about tackling the problem!

For more New Year's tips tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Now Christmas is over what can I do with the tree?.

The five very best home improvement tips of 2016
Which of these resolutions are you going to complete?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks