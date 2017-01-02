Your browser is out-of-date.

New Year cleaning challenge in 30 days

homify Eclectic style bedroom
If cleaning your home is a nightmare that has you seriously considering hiring a professional to come and do all the hard work for you, hold your horses and check out this fantastic 30 day cleaning challenge.

If you complete it, by the end of January you'll have a spotless home that's far easier to maintain and keep tidy throughout the rest of the year. We like the sound of 30 days of effort for 11 months of easy living, don't you? 

If you're ready to make your home sparkle without too much elbow grease, read on and commit to the challenge!

The kitchen

White Gloss Pedini Artika Urban Myth Minimalist kitchen
Urban Myth

White Gloss Pedini Artika

Day 1: Give your microwave and oven a good deep clean.

Day 2: Scrub all your appliances, inside and out.

Day 3: Wipe all your cupboard doors, from top to bottom.

Day 4: Give your fridge a good once over.

Day 5: Audit all your kitchen ingredients and throw out old food. 

Day 6: Scrub the sink and the cupboard underneath it. Don't forget those waste traps!

Day 7: Wash your walls, splashbacks and the bin.

Day 8: Give your hob a good scrub, wipe all your countertops and finally, wash the floor!

The bathroom

The Yellow Room ROEWUarchitecture Modern bathroom
ROEWUarchitecture

The Yellow Room

Day 9: Wipe all your bathroom storage cupboards and medicine cabinets, inside and out.

Day 10: Have an audit of your medicines and toiletries and throw anything out of date into the bin.

Day 11: Clean the shower, bath, shower curtain and walls. (homify hint: most shower curtains can go in the washing machine!)

Day 12: Deep clean your toilet, wipe all counter surfaces, shine your mirror, then mop the floor.

The bedroom

homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

Day 13: Clean all your mirrors, windows, blinds and curtains. Try to wash the curtains to get stale odours out.

Day 14: Organise your wardrobe and drawers. Throw out anything you don't wear or don't like any more and pare everything back.

Day 15: Deodorise your mattress and turn it, wash pillows, put all bed linen through a high temperature cycle and hoover the whole lot. Dead skin cells and bed bugs are hard to get rid of!

Day 16: Vacuum, mop or sweep your floor (depending on what type you have) and get right under bulky furniture items. 

Day 17: Polish your furniture, clean the walls and spend some time wiping all your door handles.

The living room

homify Eclectic style living room
homify

Day 18: Put all cushions and sofa covers in the washing machine and give them a thorough clean.

Day 19: Take throws and rugs outside to give them a hard beating, then polish chairs and tables. 

Day 20: Tackle all the static that has collected dust on your electronics.

Day 21: Have a brutal de-clutter session!

Day 22: Tackle the floor with a vacuum or mop and get under all your furniture.

Day 23: Give your walls a wipe down and polish any hardware, such as handles and knobs.

Day 24: Clean the windows, blinds and/or curtains. A vacuum works well on curtains and minimises dust spray.

The home office

Stones Farm Study My-Studio Ltd Country style study/office
My-Studio Ltd

Stones Farm Study

Day 25: Clean your desk, chair, and walls, but also have a de-clutter at this stage. Your space should be conducive to work, not overflowing with rubbish.

Day 26: Wipe down your bookshelves and then clean the floor last.

Other spaces

LAVANDERIA ORGANIZADA, Casa de Valentina
Casa de Valentina

Day 27: Run a cleaning cycle on your washing machine with no clothes in, then de-lint your dryer and wipe down both machines.

Day 28: Grab a pressure washer and give your patio a good going over, as well as any furniture!

Day 29: Clean out your car and get rid of old food wrappers. Wipe any child seats down too.

Day 30: Clean your cleaning supplies. No, we're not mad! This helps to keep everything meticulous.

For more home cleaning tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Good reasons why you shouldn't call the cleaning lady.

22 New Year's resolutions for your home (you can actually keep!)
Are you ready to commit to the 30 day challenge?

