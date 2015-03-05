Guide to choosing bed linen

When it comes to ensuring your bedroom space is elegant, sumptuous, and most importantly comfortable, there is really only one element that matters—bed linen. In order to serenely send yourself off to dreamland, you will need to choose the best and most suitable bed sheets for your domestic space. I think we can all agree, there is nothing worse than a well-decorated sleeping space, replete with chic décor and embellishment, which is hampered by a tattered, dull, and discoloured old set of sheets. Not only will you prevent a restful night’s sleep, but your old linen could be thwarting your bedroom from looking elegant and cohesive.
Time to shift the shabby sheets and purchase some modern, comfortable and luxurious linen upon which to rest your head, and soak up the serenity. With numerous options on the market, it can be tricky knowing where to start—take a peek at our helpful hints below, and ensure your bedroom is cosy and cushy and comfy.
When choosing new bed linen, there are numerous things to consider that will determine the level of comfort and eventual look of your bed and setting. Thread count, fabric type, colour, style, design, and accessories are all elements that need to be deliberated before you come home with a new set of fresh sheets. You will want to ensure that you choose something that is comfy. If you bed is uncomfortable, you won’t sleep correctly, and all manner of issues can arise from a poor nights rest. Moreover, you will want to make sure that the design is stylish, and you enjoy the visual appeal of your new bed—choose something in-keeping with your bedroom décor, and items that excite and appeal. Finally, think of your accessories, mattress toppers, pads and throw cushions will all add to the enjoyment of your sleeping space, and create a stylish home.
Thread count, we all talk about, but what is it? Essentially, it is the number of threads woven into each particular section of fabric. The threads are woven horizontally and vertically, and extra threads are often added to create a softer, thicker and more luxurious feeling sheet. Generally, the maximum number of threads that can be woven into a section of fabric is between 500 and 700. Thread counts that enter the thousands have added threads, called picks, to bump up the number and in turn create a more opulent feeling sheet. It is important to note however, that a higher thread count does not necessarily equal better quality. Choose a thread count of at least 200, and ensure the fabric is a natural cotton, produced from a quality manufacturer.
Cotton, microfiber, flannel, polyester, jersey, or a blend of different materials? It can be difficult to know which fabric to choose, and often the options are varied and can be confusing. Generally cotton is the favourite fabric for many, it is long lasting, easy to wash, reliable and comfortable. A polyester-cotton blend can create a softer sheet, such as a sateen finish, but might not be suitable for those with sensitive skin. Jersey fabric is essentially a t-shirt material, and can be great for cold winters as it prevents the initial chilly-cotton sheet feeling. Furthermore, if choosing 100% cotton, look for Egyptian or Pima cotton that is soft, long lasting and certified for quality.
When to use colour, and when to keep it simple? This illustration displays a perfect use of colourful throw cushions that infuse the bed with some vibrancy, but still maintain a subtlety and elegance. Consider keeping your bed sheets neutral and pairing them with bright accessories, or alternatively, use darker, or colourful sheets, and pair with neutral or lightly patterned cushions and accoutrements.
It is very important to ensure you put everything together correctly. A nice sheet set will only look as good as it is made, and if it put together messily or in a chaotic fashion, the result will be less than desirable. Make sure you purchase a fitted sheet that fits perfectly, too tight and it will rise at the sides and come off the mattress, too loose and the sheet will be baggy and awkward to sleep within. Remember to tuck in the end of the bed to ensure it doesn’t hang below the quilt
Throws and cushions can be an excellent way to ensure your new sheet set looks cohesive, stylish and comfortable. In this example, a gorgeous cable knit cotton throw adorns this smart pastel bed, providing a sense of comfort and snugness. Moreover, the use of throw cushions can be an excellent way to increase the impressiveness and sumptuousness of your bed setting, while infusing a pattern or burst of colour.
