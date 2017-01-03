Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 ways to organise your home (and life) this January

press profile homify press profile homify
Loft in Berlin Mitte, CONSCIOUS DESIGN - INTERIORS CONSCIOUS DESIGN - INTERIORS Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Orange
Loading admin actions …

January is always such a strange month as the decadence of December leaves us feeling a little sluggish and unmotivated to tackle necessary jobs. But we want to snap you right out of that mindset! 

We see January as a great time to get everything in order for the year ahead so, with that in mind, came up with some great projects for you to complete.

Interior designers know that your home can fall into disarray in the aftermath of Christmas, which is why they recommend taking your home to task and organising it to perfection. 

With these tips, you won't struggle…

1. Move your furniture

Loft in Berlin Mitte, CONSCIOUS DESIGN - INTERIORS CONSCIOUS DESIGN - INTERIORS Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Orange
CONSCIOUS DESIGN—INTERIORS

CONSCIOUS DESIGN - INTERIORS
CONSCIOUS DESIGN—INTERIORS
CONSCIOUS DESIGN - INTERIORS

Have a rejig of your furniture in January, as you never know what has fallen behind a sofa or gotten trapped behind a sideboard during December.

You might find slithers of wrapping paper or even discarded food, so it's worth being sure you've rescued everything!

2. Audit your gifts

Modern Inspired Twist, Gifts Less Ordinary Gifts Less Ordinary Classic style kitchen
Gifts Less Ordinary

Gifts Less Ordinary
Gifts Less Ordinary
Gifts Less Ordinary

When all the gift wrap is in your recycling bin, it's time to audit the gifts you and your family received. Find a place for everything and anything you aren't keen on, store somewhere out of sight until you can safely repurpose or get rid of them. 

It's not being ungrateful, it's simply managing your home storage properly.

3. Replenish your candle stock

Scented Tea Lights homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration scented candles
homify

Scented Tea Lights

homify
homify
homify

You'll have no doubt depleted all your tea light and candle stocks over the festive period, so bag yourself some bargains while all the January sales are on.

Your living room won't feel as cosy without them so you can buy with confidence.

4. Sort through your music collection

Restored 1960s Vintage Regentone Portable Record Player Retro Bazaar Ltd Eclectic style living room
Retro Bazaar Ltd

Restored 1960s Vintage Regentone Portable Record Player

Retro Bazaar Ltd
Retro Bazaar Ltd
Retro Bazaar Ltd

Not everyone has CDs any more, but if you are a music buff and have records, tapes and CDs, take the time to sort through them and discard anything you don't want. 

You could even take the time to properly alphabetise them if you want to get really organised.

5. Clean out your fridge

Industrial Kitchen With American Diner Feel homify Industrial style kitchen Solid Wood Blue flat panel,farrow & ball,st giles blue,bianco venato,smeg fridge,checkerboard floor,breakfast bar,monobloc tap,pendant lighting,peninsula
homify

Industrial Kitchen With American Diner Feel

homify
homify
homify

Throw out the leftover cranberry sauce and Christmas pud that nobody ate to make way for your normal shopping, as it's so easy to leave food in there and forget about it. 

This is even more vital if you're planning a New Year health kick as you don't need the temptation!

6. Audit your seasonal decorations

Embroidered Merry Christmas Banner Kate Sproston Design HouseholdHomewares
Kate Sproston Design

Embroidered Merry Christmas Banner

Kate Sproston Design
Kate Sproston Design
Kate Sproston Design

When you put away your Christmas decorations, take the time to check them all over. So many baubles get damaged during December and why would you want to put them back in the loft when you can get rid of them? 

homify hint: Also check if your lights still work or you'll be disappointed next December!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Restock your home bar

Harper - Das Hängesystem für alles!, KRAFT&ULRICH KRAFT&ULRICH Dining roomDressers & sideboards Wood
KRAFT&amp;ULRICH

KRAFT&ULRICH
KRAFT&amp;ULRICH
KRAFT&ULRICH

We'd be surprised if you have any alcohol left in the house come January, so get restocked and ready for sociable evenings and parties throughout the year. 

You'll often find good deals at the supermarket at this time of year, so it makes sense to stock up now.

8. Pack away your fancy crockery

Fancy Flamingo Plate Set Yvonne Ellen Dining roomCrockery & glassware
Yvonne Ellen

Fancy Flamingo Plate Set

Yvonne Ellen
Yvonne Ellen
Yvonne Ellen

With all your formal dining done and dusted for another year, carefully wash and pack up all your fancy crockery and silverware. 

You could polish everything now so it's ready to use straight out of the box next Christmas!

9. Get your seasonal photos developed

Antic Shabby Chic Wooden Multi Photo Frame in Pastel Colours - Distressed Look Vintagist.com Walls & flooringPictures & frames
Vintagist.com

Antic Shabby Chic Wooden Multi Photo Frame in Pastel Colours—Distressed Look

Vintagist.com
Vintagist.com
Vintagist.com

If you took lots of family snaps over the festive period, think about getting your favourites printed so you can send them out and frame a few. 

You never know, you might even have a perfect picture for your Christmas cards next December!

10. Send out thank you cards

Letters found if you cracked the code on the desk Traces London Eclectic style clinics Event venues
Traces London

Letters found if you cracked the code on the desk

Traces London
Traces London
Traces London

A little tradition is a good thing and while so many people just use email these days, a handwritten thank you card is a lovely gesture that will be appreciated by everyone. 

Make sure to thank everyone that visited or gave gifts and you'll be on the nice list again next Christmas!

For more January organisation tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 22 New Year's resolutions for your home (you can actually keep!).

A cosy and warm wooden home
Which of these tasks do you plan to tackle?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks