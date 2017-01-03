10 ways to organise your home (and life) this January

January is always such a strange month as the decadence of December leaves us feeling a little sluggish and unmotivated to tackle necessary jobs. But we want to snap you right out of that mindset!
We see January as a great time to get everything in order for the year ahead so, with that in mind, came up with some great projects for you to complete.
Interior designers know that your home can fall into disarray in the aftermath of Christmas, which is why they recommend taking your home to task and organising it to perfection.
With these tips, you won't struggle…
Have a rejig of your furniture in January, as you never know what has fallen behind a sofa or gotten trapped behind a sideboard during December.
You might find slithers of wrapping paper or even discarded food, so it's worth being sure you've rescued everything!
When all the gift wrap is in your recycling bin, it's time to audit the gifts you and your family received. Find a place for everything and anything you aren't keen on, store somewhere out of sight until you can safely repurpose or get rid of them.
It's not being ungrateful, it's simply managing your home storage properly.
You'll have no doubt depleted all your tea light and candle stocks over the festive period, so bag yourself some bargains while all the January sales are on.
Your living room won't feel as cosy without them so you can buy with confidence.
Not everyone has CDs any more, but if you are a music buff and have records, tapes and CDs, take the time to sort through them and discard anything you don't want.
You could even take the time to properly alphabetise them if you want to get really organised.
Throw out the leftover cranberry sauce and Christmas pud that nobody ate to make way for your normal shopping, as it's so easy to leave food in there and forget about it.
This is even more vital if you're planning a New Year health kick as you don't need the temptation!
When you put away your Christmas decorations, take the time to check them all over. So many baubles get damaged during December and why would you want to put them back in the loft when you can get rid of them?
homify hint: Also check if your lights still work or you'll be disappointed next December!
We'd be surprised if you have any alcohol left in the house come January, so get restocked and ready for sociable evenings and parties throughout the year.
You'll often find good deals at the supermarket at this time of year, so it makes sense to stock up now.
With all your formal dining done and dusted for another year, carefully wash and pack up all your fancy crockery and silverware.
You could polish everything now so it's ready to use straight out of the box next Christmas!
If you took lots of family snaps over the festive period, think about getting your favourites printed so you can send them out and frame a few.
You never know, you might even have a perfect picture for your Christmas cards next December!
A little tradition is a good thing and while so many people just use email these days, a handwritten thank you card is a lovely gesture that will be appreciated by everyone.
Make sure to thank everyone that visited or gave gifts and you'll be on the nice list again next Christmas!
For more January organisation tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 22 New Year's resolutions for your home (you can actually keep!).