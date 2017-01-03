Your browser is out-of-date.

40 lounges only those who love staying home will enjoy

press profile homify press profile homify
CASA EN SAN ISIDRO, Arq. PAULA de ELIA & Asociados Arq. PAULA de ELIA & Asociados Modern living room
Crafting the perfect living room can seem like black magic only interior designers can wield, but we've found 40 amazing spaces that will give you plenty of ideas to be getting on with. Once you understand the motifs you need to include, the rest is a question of personal taste and preferred aesthetics. But don't worry, we're going to fill you in on the must have inclusions for any dreamy living room, which will have friends and family turning green with envy!

A comfortable sofa—You don't have to have an enormous sofa for it to be super comfy and welcoming, as the proportions of your room might not be big enough. Simply work out what size you can have and then look out for deep seated varieties that can easily handle the whole family. Corner sofas are particularly good as they offer extra seating without taking up too much more floor space. What fabrics will you choose though?

Cosy accessories - Any living room will be wonderfully accentuated if you opt for some extra cushions, throw blankets and maybe even a foot stool. Remember that this is the room you want to hunker down in after a long day at work, so what will make your relaxation even better?

A working fire - We know not everyone has the capacity to include a fire in their living room, but if you do, it's a must! Open fires and woodburners add such a cosy dimension (not to mention bags of style) and in the cold winter months, what could be nicer than chilling out in front of some serious heat?

Wall-mounted televisions—We don't think we have to tell you that the days of bulky televisions are long behind us, but if you are yet to get your TV up on the wall, now is the time! It'll look great and really modern, while opening up some extra floor space. 

Perfect lighting - During the day, you want to maximise the amount of natural light that enters your living room, so be sure to get all your curtains and blinds drawn. However,  in the evening, a softer, cosier ambience is what you need. So either ensure your main living room lighting is on a dimmer switch, or invest in some table lamps and choose warm bulbs. Trust us, this makes a huge difference!

If you're ready to see living rooms that have put all of these tips to great use, let's stop the talking and start looking.

MIESZKANIE WAKACYJNE STYL PROWANSALSKI – AVIATOR – GDAŃSK, Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Mediterranean style living room
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

homify Eclectic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Queens Park House, Honeybee Interiors Honeybee Interiors Eclectic style living room
Honeybee Interiors

Queens Park House

Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors

CASA EN SAN ISIDRO, Arq. PAULA de ELIA & Asociados Arq. PAULA de ELIA & Asociados Modern living room
Arq. PAULA de ELIA &amp; Asociados

Arq. PAULA de ELIA & Asociados
Arq. PAULA de ELIA &amp; Asociados
Arq. PAULA de ELIA & Asociados

CASA BNG, BLOS Arquitectos BLOS Arquitectos Modern living room
BLOS Arquitectos

BLOS Arquitectos
BLOS Arquitectos
BLOS Arquitectos

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Planalto, FCstudio FCstudio Modern living room
FCstudio

FCstudio
FCstudio
FCstudio

Piso en Palermo · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern living room
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

PATIO I SA, SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura Rustic style walls & floors Iron/Steel Orange
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Rincón renovado!, Estudio 17.30 Estudio 17.30 Eclectic style living room
Estudio 17.30

Estudio 17.30
Estudio 17.30
Estudio 17.30

Authentic Lofts, NATURAL LIGHT DESIGN STUDIO NATURAL LIGHT DESIGN STUDIO Eclectic style living room
NATURAL LIGHT DESIGN STUDIO

NATURAL LIGHT DESIGN STUDIO
NATURAL LIGHT DESIGN STUDIO
NATURAL LIGHT DESIGN STUDIO

Casas de Playa - El Patio -, LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO Modern living room
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

El Encuentro 1, Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Modern living room
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá &amp; Clariá

Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá &amp; Clariá
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá

M-Design Room divider, Anglia Fireplaces & Design Ltd Anglia Fireplaces & Design Ltd Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Anglia Fireplaces &amp; Design Ltd

M-Design Room divider

Anglia Fireplaces & Design Ltd
Anglia Fireplaces &amp; Design Ltd
Anglia Fireplaces & Design Ltd

Loo Mapu, Aulet & Yaregui Arquitectos Aulet & Yaregui Arquitectos Country style living room
Aulet &amp; Yaregui Arquitectos

Aulet & Yaregui Arquitectos
Aulet &amp; Yaregui Arquitectos
Aulet & Yaregui Arquitectos

CASA BNG, BLOS Arquitectos BLOS Arquitectos Modern living room White
BLOS Arquitectos

BLOS Arquitectos
BLOS Arquitectos
BLOS Arquitectos

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern living room
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

Residência em condomínio, Central de Projetos Central de Projetos Rustic style living room
Central de Projetos

Central de Projetos
Central de Projetos
Central de Projetos

Sala CMJ, marianamoraldiseño marianamoraldiseño Modern living room
marianamoraldiseño

marianamoraldiseño
marianamoraldiseño
marianamoraldiseño

CASA PORTAL 2015, PSV Arquitectura y Diseño PSV Arquitectura y Diseño Modern living room
PSV Arquitectura y Diseño

PSV Arquitectura y Diseño
PSV Arquitectura y Diseño
PSV Arquitectura y Diseño

Квартира в "Ark Palace", Kristina Petraitis Design House Kristina Petraitis Design House Minimalist living room
Kristina Petraitis Design House

Kristina Petraitis Design House
Kristina Petraitis Design House
Kristina Petraitis Design House

homify Classic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Piso en Palermo · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern living room Wood
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Casa Storni, Queixalós.Trull Arquitectos Queixalós.Trull Arquitectos Minimalist living room
Queixalós.Trull Arquitectos

Queixalós.Trull Arquitectos
Queixalós.Trull Arquitectos
Queixalós.Trull Arquitectos

Text, 松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects 松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects Eclectic style living room
松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects

松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects
松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects
松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Rustic style living room
ÁBATON Arquitectura

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

Ambientaciones, Ornatto Ornatto Modern living room
Ornatto

Ornatto
Ornatto
Ornatto

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Rustic style living room
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

ESPACIOS PEQUEÑOS , CASA CALDA CASA CALDA Industrial style living room
CASA CALDA

CASA CALDA
CASA CALDA
CASA CALDA

Sierra Grande - El Retiro Antioquia, Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

Casa Banak, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern living room Stone White
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Colonial style living room
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Nuevo Catálogo 2015, Lola Glamour Lola Glamour Study/officeStorage
Lola Glamour

Lola Glamour
Lola Glamour
Lola Glamour

The living room looking through to the kitchen, Mansfield Street Apartment, London Nash Baker Architects Ltd Classic style living room White
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

The living room looking through to the kitchen, Mansfield Street Apartment, London

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern living room
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

Casa estudio de madera, dom arquitectura dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura

dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura

Showroom, The Blue House The Blue House Modern living room
The Blue House

The Blue House
The Blue House
The Blue House

CASA PRAIA, Tweedie+Pasquali Tweedie+Pasquali Tropical style living room
Tweedie+Pasquali

Tweedie+Pasquali
Tweedie+Pasquali
Tweedie+Pasquali

Proyectos de interiorismo varios , estudio 60/75 estudio 60/75 Modern living room
estudio 60/75

Proyectos de interiorismo varios

estudio 60/75
estudio 60/75
estudio 60/75

For even more living room inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: We solve your common living room design mistakes.

