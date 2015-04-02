Retro fridges

The refrigerator—chiller of wine, preserver of leftovers, and truly one of the most important household appliances. So it makes sense to purchase one that is not only energy efficient, eco-friendly, and practically useable, but also one that is a stylish addition to your home and domestic space. Enter the retro refrigerator—tastefully vintage, with an attention-grabbing attitude. Vintage fridges are excellent additions to either contemporary or classically styled kitchens. Whether you want to make a statement out of your appliance, or simply like their unique design, a retro refrigerator can brighten a space with its kitschy and cute appeal.

Take a look at the following examples that show how a trendy retro fridge can act as an eye-catching home fixture, and an efficient kitchen addition.