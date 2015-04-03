Incorporating timber into your bathroom

Timber is generally not synonymous with bathrooms, we associate it with rustic living rooms, chalets, exposed ceiling beams, or perhaps country-style kitchens. When we think of out washing spaces, the most common design response is to include sleek, easy-clean surfaces such as tiles, stones and chromes. But the thought that timber could be used as bathroom decoration, wall panelling or even flooring will generally cause the collective retort that the two just don’t mix. Due to a few misconceptions about timber itself, individuals generally perceive the use of wood in a wet space as counter-intuitive and burdensome. Currently, in bathroom design, timber is enjoying a resurgence in popularity, it’s trendy, organic and an eco-friendly material that not only looks excellent, but exudes an effortless nonchalance. One of the few fallacies that exist around timber is that it needs to be waterproofed or coated before use in a wet room. Surprisingly this can actually cause more problems than it prevents, as water will get trapped beneath the plastic or waterproof coating. Once this happens, the timber shows signs of degradation and stops ‘breathing’, causing it to mould, and look tarnished.

Let Homify dispel some of these myths associated around using timber in the bathroom, and begin redecorating your wash space with a natural and stylish material. Check out the following examples below and ensure your next bathroom renovation is stylish, sophisticated and tasteful.